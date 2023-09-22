Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins: Countdown to Kickoff

The Patriots had a chance to tie the game and in the final minutes, on a fourth down, with the game on the line, quarterback Mac Jones completed a pass to tight end Mike Gesicki. He was met immediately by safety Jevon Holland, but in a last-ditch effort, Gesicki lateraled the ball to offensive lineman Cole Strange who was stopped short of the line, leading to a turnover on downs and a Dolphins win.

The Denver Broncos (0-2) are coming off a close loss to the Washington Commanders. The Broncos got an early lead midway through the second quarter with an 18-point advantage. The Commanders closed the gap quickly off two quick touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Howell and a 49-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye to tie the game at 21-21.

After the Broncos took back the lead following a field goal, the Commanders answered with two more touchdowns courtesy of running back Brian Robinson. Will Lutz made another field goal for the Broncos to close the gap to 35-27 with under two minutes remaining.

With three seconds remaining on the last play of the game, quarterback Russell Wilson threw up a 50-yard Hail Mary that was caught by rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson.

In need of two-point conversion to send the game into overtime, Wilson's pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton was incomplete, ending in a 35-33 Commanders win.

Wilson had an impressive performance through the air, finishing 18-of-32 for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He even led the team with 56 rushing yards.

Both the Dolphins and Broncos have been effective in scoring as well as efficient in the air and on the ground. Through the first two games of the season, the Dolphins have averaged 9.5 yards per attempt through the air and 4.3 yards per carry with seven total touchdowns. The Broncos average 7.4 yards per attempt, 4.8 yards per carry and have six total touchdowns.