Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins: Countdown to Kickoff

Sep 22, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins (2-0) are heading into Week 3 after a divisional win on the road during Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots (24-17).

The Dolphins went to Foxborough ready to win on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins' run game was alive on Sunday with running back Raheem Mostert rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Mostert averaged 6.7 yards per carry on the ground.

Defensively, the Dolphins forced two turnovers and notched four sacks. Linebacker Bradley Chubb had a sack and forced a fumble that was recovered by safety DeShon Elliott. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebackers David Long Jr. and Andrew Van Ginkel each recorded a sack. And Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard made an incredible sideline interception.

The Patriots had a chance to tie the game and in the final minutes, on a fourth down, with the game on the line, quarterback Mac Jones completed a pass to tight end Mike Gesicki. He was met immediately by safety Jevon Holland, but in a last-ditch effort, Gesicki lateraled the ball to offensive lineman Cole Strange who was stopped short of the line, leading to a turnover on downs and a Dolphins win.

The Denver Broncos (0-2) are coming off a close loss to the Washington Commanders. The Broncos got an early lead midway through the second quarter with an 18-point advantage. The Commanders closed the gap quickly off two quick touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Howell and a 49-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye to tie the game at 21-21.

After the Broncos took back the lead following a field goal, the Commanders answered with two more touchdowns courtesy of running back Brian Robinson. Will Lutz made another field goal for the Broncos to close the gap to 35-27 with under two minutes remaining.

With three seconds remaining on the last play of the game, quarterback Russell Wilson threw up a 50-yard Hail Mary that was caught by rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson.

In need of two-point conversion to send the game into overtime, Wilson's pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton was incomplete, ending in a 35-33 Commanders win.

Wilson had an impressive performance through the air, finishing 18-of-32 for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He even led the team with 56 rushing yards.

Both the Dolphins and Broncos have been effective in scoring as well as efficient in the air and on the ground. Through the first two games of the season, the Dolphins have averaged 9.5 yards per attempt through the air and 4.3 yards per carry with seven total touchdowns. The Broncos average 7.4 yards per attempt, 4.8 yards per carry and have six total touchdowns.

The last time the Dolphins and Broncos squared off was during Week 11 in 2020, where the Broncos picked up the win (20-13) in Denver. The Broncos have only won once against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, doing so in 2011.

View the full depth chart ahead of Sunday, and see where the Dolphins are lined up.

The Dolphins look to build on their momentum and pick up another win, this time at home. Make sure to tune in and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

