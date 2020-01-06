Gil Brandt Likes Dolphins’ Chances Of Quick Turnaround

“Yes, the Patriots have reigned supreme in the AFC East for an unprecedented 11 straight seasons,” wrote Brandt, the longtime Dallas Cowboys exec. “But based on the late-season slump and uncertain future of Tom Brady, it isn't a stretch to see the Dolphins becoming legit contenders sooner rather than later.

“Even with the Miami front office sending loads of talent out the door this year, this was a surprisingly resilient group, thanks to the leadership of veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and the emergence of youngsters DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Jerome Baker. There is plenty left to be done, but the Dolphins will have ample opportunity to improve in the offseason, with tons of cap space (per Over The Cap) and draft capital at their disposal.