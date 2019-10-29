I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Tuesday After Dolphins-Steelers

— The Dolphins could find themselves short-handed at cornerback this week in light of the injuries sustained Monday night by Xavien Howard and Ken Webster, but Flores said it was too early in the week to start trying to pin down potential moves to help the situation. One scenario would be moving Eric Rowe back to cornerback after he played the past two games at safety. Another would be activating Cordrea Tankersley off PUP if the Dolphins decide he’s ready to contribute.