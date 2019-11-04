Monday, Nov 04, 2019 01:41 PM

Inside The Numbers: Dolphins Win Fourth Straight Over Jets

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Breaking down the Dolphins’ victory against the New York Jets through a statistical lens:

  • We start with a quirky item: This was the first 26-18 score in Dolphins history. There have been only eight such scores in NFL history, though one of them came just last season when the Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • The victory was the Dolphins’ fourth in a row against the Jets, their longest winning streak in the series since they also won fourth straight in 1996-97.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick won as a starter for a seventh different team to set an NFL record. Fitzpatrick also had victories with the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Buccaneers.
  • Fitzpatrick became the first Dolphins quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in a quarter since 2015 when Ryan Tannehill did in the first quarter of a 42-26 victory against the Houston Texans.
  • Fitzpatrick joined Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in Dolphins history with three TD passes in a second quarter. Marino did it twice during the 1986 season.
  • The Dolphins’ 21 points in the second quarter was their highest total for any quarter since Dec. 17, 2016 when they scored 21 in the third quarter of a 34-14 victory — also against the Jets, though that one in New York.
  • The Dolphins racked up 144 yards in the second quarter, their highest total for that quarter since the 2018 season opener against Tennessee when they had 147 yards.
  • The defense recorded three sacks against the Jets, a season high.
  • The Dolphins had a time of possession advantage of 19:11 to 10:49 in the second half while they protecting their lead.
  • Preston Williams became the first Dolphins rookie free agent wide receiver to catch two touchdown passes in a game and the first around the league to do it since 2017 when Ricky Seals-Jones did it for the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Williams’ five catches gave him 32 for the season, tying him for with Washington’s Terry McLaurin for most by a rookie in the NFL through nine weeks.
  • DeVante Parker scored his fourth receiving touchdown in five games, the best stretch for a Dolphins player since 2017 when Jarvis Landry had six TD catches in a seven-game span.
  • The Dolphins safety in the fourth quarter was the 27th in franchise history, and the first since 2017 when the Dolphins had two against the Denver Broncos.
  • Mike Gesicki’s 95 receiving yards tied for 12th-highest single-game total for a Dolphins tight end. It was the highest total since Dec. 21, 2014 when Charles Clay had 114 yards on six catches against the Minnesota Vikings.
  • The Dolphins had six penalties against the Jets, their seventh consecutive game with six or fewer. That’s the team’s longest-single season stretch since 2014 when they also went seven consecutive games with six or fewer penalties.

