J'Marcus Webb Excited For Chance To Step Up

“It’s really bad what happened to Julién,” Webb said. “At a practice, that’s tough. You gotta give him his due respect and keep moving forward and keep your head in the game, really, because next man up and you’ve got to be prepared.”

Head Coach Brian Flores also brought up the next-man-up mantra when he spoke to reporters after practice Friday and expressed his confidence in Webb, who entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2010 NFL draft.

“He’s practiced well this week,” Flores said. “Injuries, they occur. They happen in games. They happen in practice. When they happen, the next guy’s just got to step up. I feel confident that he’ll do a good job.”

Webb says he’s going to make sure he does everything in his power to make sure that happens.