Eric Rowe Looking Forward To Matchup Against Former Team

Rowe, who entered the NFL after Philadelphia moved up five spots in the second round by trading with the Dolphins to take him 47th overall, was limited by injuries during his time in New England.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for the staff (in New England),” Rowe said. “They brought me in when I got traded. It was really just me and just staying healthy why I couldn’t be on the field. There’s not motivation like that. You gotta get motivated for every game. It’s only Week 2. It’s a long season, so to say to have extra motivation just because it’s the Patriots, it wouldn’t be fair to the other teams because we should have been extra motivated last week. We’ve just got to stay on top of our game each week.”