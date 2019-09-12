Back With Dolphins, Tank Carradine 'Still Has A Lot To Prove'

Godchaux and Carradine got involved in some friendly back-and-forth while Carradine was speaking to reporters, particularly when their college teams became involved.

“He’s one of the guys who’s competitive,” Carradine said as Godchaux listened a few feet away. “We call each other when things aren’t going right, try to stay on top of each other. But, yeah, excited to be back and talk trash to him because of LSU thinking they can beat Florida State.”

Because he was with the team throughout training camp, Carradine should be in a position to contribute very quickly and extensively.

He’s looking forward to the challenge of helping slow down the talented New England Patriots offense.

“Going against a good offense, a really good offense, I’m excited,” Carradine said. “This is another challenge for the defense being able to redeem ourselves and come back and show everyone last week is a fluke. That’s not us. That’s not how we work. We compete really hard and we’re going to go out there and show that we are a good team.