Top News: Jesse Davis' Versatility, Vincent Taylor 'Feeling Good'

He explained the adjustment in going from guard to tackle.

“Moving to right tackle you’ve just got a lot more space,” Davis said. “You’re on more of an island. But you have more time to react rather than at guard. Everything happens faster and you get beat a little quicker. Tackle, you have a little more time to react, but you’ve just got to cover more ground.”

Davis was the only offensive lineman to start all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, as he continued his remarkable rise after first joining the team in 2016 as a practice squad acquisition.

He’s clearly come a long way since then.