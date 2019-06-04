First-Round Pick Christian Wilkins Seeing, Feeling Improvements Every Day

“It’s going pretty well, honestly,” Wilkins said after the minicamp practice Tuesday, which came exactly 38 days after he became the 13th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. “I’m loving each and every day, honestly. I’m just living the dream right now. The NFL, so far, is everything I could have asked for, could have hoped for. I’m literally getting paid to play the game I love so much, so I couldn’t be in a better position knowing I’m not working in an office. I am, but I’m with another 90 other guys, get to show up to work every day in sweatpants, so it’s pretty awesome. I’m living the dream right now.”