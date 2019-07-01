Larry Csonka Supporting Brian Flores, Dolphins From Alaska

“Those are hallmark moments, just like this young team that’s being put together today,” Csonka said. “You’re waiting to see. You don’t want to miss any games. We want to watch them because if they do start down the road to greatness, if this new coach can raise them up and parallel that situation that happened with Shula, we’ll want to witness those kind of hallmark plays that are certainly going to happen if they’re going to earn their way back to that kind of notoriety.”

While he makes it a point to attend a Dolphins game or two every year with DreamTrips, a travel and tour company with which he has become affiliated, Csonka watches many of the games from Alaska, where he has had a home for more than 20 years.

It wasn’t always so easy for Csonka to watch his former team, though that all changed a little more than a decade ago.

“I was here when it happened. There was a great relocation of some of the military base stuff around areas of the western Lower 48 to Kodiak Island in Alaska,” Csonka explained. “And when that happened, some of the communication satellites were repositioned and cell phones and TV technology and all the things that go with it, the Internet, became more accessible in the remotest parts of Alaska almost overnight. We don’t have quite as many choices, but we’re still very much in communication. So, unless I’m fishing or moose hunting, I’ll be watching the games along with others in the Lower 48 and tracking the Dolphins very closely.”