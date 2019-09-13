Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Like the games in 1994 and 1996, this was the season opener, and what an opener it was for the Dolphins. After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Dolphins put on a clinic in the second half when they outscored the Patriots 23-0. In his first game with the Dolphins, running back Knowshon Moreno rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Wake led the defensive charge with two sacks that caused two Tom Brady fumbles.