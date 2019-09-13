AC In The AM: Dolphins Focusing On The Right Things

No slight to the Patriots, but after the way the Dolphins played in their season opener, this type of approach makes perfect sense. There is no need rehashing what happened against the Ravens. Plain and simple, nothing went right. The Dolphins wanted to start fast and they couldn’t have started much slower. End of story.

This game on Sunday more than anything else is about how the Dolphins respond after such a poor performance. Will they make the right adjustments? Have they corrected the mistakes? Will they play with a sense of urgency and a unified resolve that just wasn’t there against the Ravens?

These are among the most pressing questions facing this team, questions that have far more to do with the fabric of this team than the uniform name on the other side of the field. No doubt the Patriots will test the Dolphins like few teams can. But unless we see significant improvement in all three phases, does it really matter?

Because of this, what we thought would be the big storyline this week – Brian Flores and several members of his staff facing their old team – never really materialized, at least publicly. Sure, Flores reminisced some about working his way up the Patriots organization and the lessons he learned. But when the topic changed to football and the challenges of facing such a polished, veteran team, Flores reverted to the “this week is about us” way of thinking. He hopes that message has carried over to his players.

This, as you would expect, was a tough week at the Dolphins’ training facility. It helped to ease some of the pent up frustration by practicing in pads on Wednesday.

But that can only do so much. Flores admits he is thinking about some lineup changes. In fact, there isn’t much he isn’t considering.

“There’s a lot of self-scouting, a lot of reflection,” he said. “We talked about all the things we need to do to get better.”

The Dolphins understand what they have to do, that they can’t rely on a miracle finish like they did a season ago. For them to have a chance, they need to do the basics: tackle better, commit fewer penalties, protect the ball, limit the big plays on defense and show some consistency on offense. That’s what they’ve focused on this week on the practice field and now it absolutely has to carry over to Sunday’s game.

“We understand what’s in front of us,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “We’re taking on this challenge head on.”

And that challenge couldn’t be more imposing. The Patriots are scary good once again after shutting down a pretty good Steelers team 33-3 in the opener. I’m not sure what I’m more impressed with, their offense or defense. Both are elite. You look at the weapons Tom Brady has on offense and you marvel at the depth of talent, and then you realize they were that good before Antonio Brown arrived.