Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road again to Chicago this weekend. The ninth game of the season against the Chicago Bears is on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
This week's game is the ninth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his team after defeating the Lions on Sunday.
The Dolphins traded for linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 6-3, which would match the 2020 season for the best nine-game start since 2001. A victory would also be the team's fifth win at Soldier Field. The Dolphins have only lost once at Soldier Field, and that was in 1988.
In eight games, the team is averaging 88.1 offensive rushing yards and 292.5 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 1,688 receiving yards, which is the most in the Super Bowl era for a pair of teammates in their team's first eight games.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,678 passing yards and has the NFL's highest passer rating of 112.7 so far this season. Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 452 rushing yards.
On defense, safety Jevon Holland has 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Linebacker Elandon Roberts has 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 43 tackles and 1.5 sacks as well. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins paces the defensive linemen with 39 tackles and 0.5 sacks.
Check out the practice photos below this week.
Check out photos from practice on November 3, 2022.
Miami Dolphins (5-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
Chicago Bears (3-5) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at Soldier Field. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.
As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup