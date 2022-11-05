Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins traded for linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 6-3, which would match the 2020 season for the best nine-game start since 2001. A victory would also be the team's fifth win at Soldier Field. The Dolphins have only lost once at Soldier Field, and that was in 1988.

In eight games, the team is averaging 88.1 offensive rushing yards and 292.5 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 1,688 receiving yards, which is the most in the Super Bowl era for a pair of teammates in their team's first eight games.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,678 passing yards and has the NFL's highest passer rating of 112.7 so far this season. Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 452 rushing yards.