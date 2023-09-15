Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

The New England Patriots (0-1) are coming off a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (25-20).

Despite being down 16-0 late into the second quarter, the Patriots found a way to battle back and give the defending NFC Champions a hard-fought match.

Quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots on two straight touchdown drives to make it a one-score game going into halftime (16-14).

After being down 11 points late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots made it a one-score game again following a third touchdown pass from Jones, his second to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. A failed two-point conversion kept the score at 25-20. The Eagles were able to hold off the Patriots attack and came away with the win.

Jones had an impressive performance, finishing 35-of-54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

This week will feature a Sunday Night Football battle between two AFC East division rivals. This will be one of three primetime matchups the Dolphins will be featured in this season. The next will be in Week 7 against the Eagles and again in Week 14 vs. Tennessee.

The last time these two teams squared off was last year in New England during Week 17, where the Patriots picked up the win (23-21).