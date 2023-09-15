Presented by

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

Sep 15, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins (1-0) are heading into Week 2 after coming off an impressive win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (36-34).

The Dolphins and Chargers had a back-and-forth contest and featured career performances from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa completed 28-of-45 passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns, leading him to AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air Player of the Week honors. While Hill racked up 11 receptions for 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns, winning Week 1 Nickelodeon NVP.

Sunday's game featured nine lead changes and the Dolphins' defense came up big late, forcing the Chargers to turn over the ball on downs courtesy of a split sack between linebacker Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Justin Bethel.

The New England Patriots (0-1) are coming off a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (25-20).

Despite being down 16-0 late into the second quarter, the Patriots found a way to battle back and give the defending NFC Champions a hard-fought match.

Quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots on two straight touchdown drives to make it a one-score game going into halftime (16-14).

After being down 11 points late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots made it a one-score game again following a third touchdown pass from Jones, his second to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. A failed two-point conversion kept the score at 25-20. The Eagles were able to hold off the Patriots attack and came away with the win.

Jones had an impressive performance, finishing 35-of-54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

This week will feature a Sunday Night Football battle between two AFC East division rivals. This will be one of three primetime matchups the Dolphins will be featured in this season. The next will be in Week 7 against the Eagles and again in Week 14 vs. Tennessee.

The last time these two teams squared off was last year in New England during Week 17, where the Patriots picked up the win (23-21).

Both teams were effective in the passing game during Week 1 and would like to keep similar production in Week 2. Both teams also averaged 3.5 yards per carry on the ground, but the Dolphins found the end zone with running back Raheem Mostert scoring the first touchdown of the new season.

Check out the depth chart to see who is active for this Sunday.

The Dolphins look to keep the momentum from Week 1 and pick up a divisional win. Make sure to tune in and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

