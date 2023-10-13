Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: Countdown to Kickoff

Entering Week 6, the Dolphins seek to continue their impressive start and improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2002. So far this season, the Dolphins lead the league in both passing yards per attempt (10.0) and rushing yards per carry (6.9), and have a total of 24 total touchdowns (12 passing and 12 rushing).

The Panthers currently have the second best third-down defense in the league through Week 5, allowing just a 29.8 conversion percentage. Only the Cleveland Browns are better with a 22.6 conversion percentage allowed. The Panthers' defense is ranked fifth in passing, allowing just 185 yards through the air. Only the Browns, Cowboys, Ravens, and Saints have allowed fewer passing yards per game.