Presented by

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: Countdown to Kickoff

Oct 13, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 6 after another impressive win at home against the New York Giants (31-16). They host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

The offense continues to produce through five games. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 22-of-30 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's win over the Giants. Tagovailoa currently leads all quarterbacks in passing with 1,614 yards and the highest yards per attempt amongst starters (9.7).

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads all receivers across the league with 651 yards and is tied with Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs and Chicago Bears DJ Moore for most receiving touchdowns with five.

Defensively, the Dolphins pressured the Giants, leading to seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits. Six Dolphins players recorded at least one sack, including Zach Sieler (2.0), Jerome Baker (1.5), Emmanuel Ogbah (1.5), Andrew Van Ginkel (1.0), Christian Wilkins (0.5) and Eli Apple (0.5).

The Dolphins are 4-1 for the first time since 2003 and currently claim the top spot in the AFC East.

The Carolina Panthers (0-5) are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions and still searching for their first win of 2023.

From the start last week's Panthers game, the Lions took control and never looked back. The Lions scored quick off a 42-yard touchdown run by running back David Montgomery and a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Panthers answered with a touchdown of their own, a one-yard catch by tight end Tommy Tremble from quarterback Bryce Young. From there, the Lions offense continued their attack.

The Panthers rookie quarterback was under pressure throughout the game, leading to two interceptions and a fumble.

The contest ended with a 42-24 Panthers defeat.

Young posted the first multi-touchdown game of his career last week with three. Through his first four career games, the first overall pick has thrown for 750 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Entering Week 6, the Dolphins seek to continue their impressive start and improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2002. So far this season, the Dolphins lead the league in both passing yards per attempt (10.0) and rushing yards per carry (6.9), and have a total of 24 total touchdowns (12 passing and 12 rushing).

The Panthers currently have the second best third-down defense in the league through Week 5, allowing just a 29.8 conversion percentage. Only the Cleveland Browns are better with a 22.6 conversion percentage allowed. The Panthers' defense is ranked fifth in passing, allowing just 185 yards through the air. Only the Browns, Cowboys, Ravens, and Saints have allowed fewer passing yards per game.

The last time the Dolphins and Panthers met was back in 2021 in Miami Gardens, where the Dolphins came away with a 33-10 win. The Panthers are Miami's least faced opponent in franchise history as this will be just the eighth meeting all-time.

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime and check Miami Dolphins social 90 minutes before kickoff for inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.

Watch the game live on Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. on CBS, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants: Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from last week's loss as they head back home to Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Countdown to Kickoff

Following their historic performance, the Dolphins are heading into Week 4 and going up to Buffalo to face off against the Bills in a AFC East divisional showdown. 
news

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins: Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are heading into Week 3 after a divisional win on Sunday Night Football against the Patriots. This week features the Dolphins hosting the Denver Broncos for their home opener.
news

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

This week will feature a Sunday Night Football battle between two AFC East division rivals. The Dolphins coming off an impressive Week 1 performance on the road head into Foxborough to battle the Patriots.
news

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: Countdown to Kickoff

The 2023 season is officially here. The Miami Dolphins are heading into the season coming off a 9-8 season that ended with a playoff appearance. With new additions during free agency and the draft, the Dolphins look to build off last year's success.
news

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are finishing out the regular season at Hard Rock Stadium. The 17th and final game of the season is on Sunday, January 8, 2023 against the New York Jets. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup at the New England Patriots. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium for the holidays after being on the road for the past three weeks. The 15th game of the season is on Sunday, December 25, 2022 against the Green Bay Packers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins play Saturday Night Football on the road this week. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are playing Sunday Night Football on the road this week. The 13th game of the season is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
news

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back on the road this week. The 12th game of the season is on Sunday, December 4, 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
Advertising