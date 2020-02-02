Mountaineer Shot Named NFL 2019 Play Of The Year

The touchdown came in the second quarter of the 37-31 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 1.

"I loved it," Sanders said after that game. "How often do you get to see a kicker get a touchdown or even a punter throwing to the kicker? I think that's the unique part of it."

Three days after the game, Sanders was honored as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The last time a kicker had caught a touchdown pass was 1977 when Denver's Jim Turner was on the receiving end of a 25-yard touchdown from Norris Weese, who was a punter but also a backup quarterback.