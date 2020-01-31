Super Bowl Will Leave Lasting Impact For South Florida

"What we've done with the stadium, thanks to Steve, that is now a global entertainment destination," Garfinkel said. "When you go around this entire region now, the Super Bowl is impacting people's lives throughout Miami-Dade County everywhere you go throughout this region. I'm blown away by it. Everywhere I go, I can't believe the number of people, the amount of investment, the things that are happening in this community because of the NFL and Roger and what this game means to this country now and what it means to this area because we're able to have it here. I think we should all keep that in mind as we move forward. This stadium brings in events like this because of Steve's commitment that changes people's lives in this community, impacts people's lives and I think that's the legacy that everybody up here (on the stage) should be very proud of."