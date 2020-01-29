Preston Williams Wants To Build On Great Rookie Season

His averages of 4.0 catches per game and 53.5 receiving yards represented the second-highest totals in each category, behind only Jarvis Landry in catches and Chris Chambers in yards. Landry and Chambers both were second-round picks.

Williams never really looked like a rookie in 2019, and he credited some of his teammates, as well as Head Coach Brian Flores, for his ability to make such a quick impact.

"I'm not going to say I gained that confidence in the season," Williams said. "Before the season, just being around those vets — Kenny Stills, Coach Flores, Ryan Fitzpatrick — being around a good group of guys gave me a lot of confidence, just how they would point me to the side and talk to me and telling I could be real good if I do these little things right. I've just been taking that in and just trying to perfect my game."