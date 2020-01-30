Dolphins Players Busy During Super Bowl Week

"As a competitor, you go out and you work hard for that game, to be playing in that game," Ford said. "Me and Bobby even joked around. Mr. (Tom) Garfinkel asked us if we were going to the game (Sunday). We both said no. The only time we'll be going is when we're playing in it. That's the goal. That's always been the mind-set."

Said Harris: "(The other) night I was actually doing autographs upstairs and the teams came out, they had like a little press conference and whatnot and just seeing the crowd around them, I had a little bit of animosity in my heart. But it's good for the two teams, the guys on those teams. But definitely want to get here. Have to. This is the pinnacle, it's why we play the game. Definitely want to get to the mountaintop."