The Blitz: Combining All Your Combine Content

Dolphins 2020 NFL Combine Roundup

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine action is at full throttle with many of football's promising young stars on the frontline in Indianapolis. Last night, quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers participated in their on-field workouts during primetime television on NFL Network.

There was plenty of prospects to keep an eye on, and many of them shined in the primetime spotlight.

Quarterback Jordan Love threw the ball with poise and control.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III posted the fastest 40-yard dash of the night.

And wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showed off the bunnies in his cleats.

The action continues tonight with kickers, offensive linemen, running backs and special teams players.

In the mean time, check out what else has been going on at the combine this week.

During his time in Indianapolis, Dolphins content newcomer Travis Wingfield has been hard at work:

Future football players and scouts aren't the only hard-working individuals on the ground in Indianapolis. Multiple reporters for South Florida's local newspapers and media outlets are covering all things Miami Dolphins-related this week as well as events unfold at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reports linking Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa to Miami are abundant and prominent this week. But one name is flying under the radar despite generating first-round buzz. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald talks about Jordan Love and how the Dolphins aren't "discounting" the Utah State prospect.

It's no secret Chase Young is being coveted as the best defensive player in this year's draft. But does "Most Versatile" belong to him? Because many believe that title belongs to Isaiah Simmons, the highly touted Clemson prospect. Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald writes about how Simmons was born to play in Brian Flores' defense, and he apparently knows it.

Do you work out and grind at 2 a.m. when you can't get some zzz's? It's okay. This writer doesn't have that drive either. But that's what former Georgia stud D'Andre Swift does when he's restless at night. Ranked in the top-three of most running back prospect rankings, Hal Habib from The Palm Beach Post wrote about the Dolphins meeting with Swift, the running back who works out at crazy hours.

Dolphins Business Combine Concudes Today

For the fifth time, the Dolphins hosted their annual Business Combine designed to benefit and setup players for their futures after football. Designed "By the players for the players", the DBC is an opportunity for players to experience different concentrations across the business world (i.e. real estate, entrepreneurship, etc.).

Owner Stephen Ross' desire to develop players on and off the field, allowing them the opportunity to Be The CEO Of Your Life.

On Thursday, the DBC concluded with " The Fin Tank," a Shark Tank-inspired competition. The players, divided into six individual groups, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Team Hydrochew, led by Trevor Davis, were crowned champions and will head to New York City.

