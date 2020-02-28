The Blitz: Combining All Your Combine Content

It's no secret Chase Young is being coveted as the best defensive player in this year's draft. But does "Most Versatile" belong to him? Because many believe that title belongs to Isaiah Simmons, the highly touted Clemson prospect. Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald writes about how Simmons was born to play in Brian Flores' defense, and he apparently knows it.

Do you work out and grind at 2 a.m. when you can't get some zzz's? It's okay. This writer doesn't have that drive either. But that's what former Georgia stud D'Andre Swift does when he's restless at night. Ranked in the top-three of most running back prospect rankings, Hal Habib from The Palm Beach Post wrote about the Dolphins meeting with Swift, the running back who works out at crazy hours.