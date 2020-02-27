Top News: Buckeyes Buddies, 40 Front-Row Seats, Godchaux Lessons

LSU defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence II had the chance to play with Davon Godchaux during his freshman year in 2016, and he learned valuable lessons from the Dolphins D-lineman during that season and beyond.

"The biggest thing I would take (from playing with Godchaux) is it doesn't matter where you start, it's how you finish," Lawrence said. "I think he would tell you that he didn't have his best showing at the combine but he didn't let that break him. He got better as time went on.