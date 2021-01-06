The Blitz: Competition is Key

Jan 06, 2021 at 11:10 AM
Travis Wingfield

Writer

January 6, 2021

Yesterday, the Dolphins also announced the 2020 Team Awards. Cornerback Xavien Howard was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, safety Bobby McCain was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner. Howard and Fitzpatrick are two-time winners of the aforementioned awards (2018 for Howard, 2019 for Fitzpatrick) and this is the first Ed Block Courage Award for McCain.

The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee is this year's winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award. Members of the committee include cornerback Byron Jones, running back Patrick Laird, linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The Dolphins also signed 12 players to futures contracts: defensive end Nick Coe, safety Brian Cole, cornerback Javaris Davis, cornerback Tino Ellis, center Tyler Gauthier, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, linebacker Kylan Johnson, tight end Chris Myarick, guard Durval Queiroz Neto, defensive end Tyshun Render, quarterback Reid Sinnett and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

They Said It

According to Spotrac.com, the Dolphins have the eighth-most cap space heading into the 2021 offseason. Miami also owns the third, 18th, 36th and 50th pick in April's draft, the most top 50 picks in the league.

Tuesday, General Manager Chris Grier revealed his primary focus when it comes to building the roster – competition.

"Competition makes everyone better, and we always talk about upgrading the roster in all areas," Grier said. "There's places that we want to upgrade at all parts of the roster and obviously having playmakers on offense and defense is what the great teams have and we'll keep doing that here in trying to address issues on both sides of the ball."

Around the Beat

Tuesday, Zach Thomas was selected as one of the 15 finalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald has more.

Thomas was among the best to play his position for a Miami Dolphins franchise with a storied middle linebacker history. And that fact was made more clear Tuesday when Thomas joined 14 other NFL greats as modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

January 6, 1985 - The Dolphins defeat the Steelers, 45-28, in the AFC Championship game in Miami to earn a berth in Super Bowl XIX.

Stat of the Day

Thomas tallied 1,107 solo tackles over his 13-year career. Among linebackers whose bust resides in Canton, only Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks top Thomas' solo tackle total.

Content on Tap

Today on MiamiDolphins.com and the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, we'll look at the players who made a significant strides in 2020, and which players are candidates for a leap in 2021.

