Zach Thomas Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Across a storied 13-year career (12 in Miami), Thomas racked up 1,734 total tackles, more than any linebacker currently in Canton besides Ray Lewis and Junior Seau.

Thomas intercepted 17 passes in his career and returned four of them for a touchdown, tied for a franchise record. He totaled 20.5 sacks, forced 14 fumbles and recovered eight.

Thomas was named first-team All Pro on five occasions and selected to seven Pro Bowls. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1996 and was named to the NFL's All-2000's Team.

During Thomas' most productive years, Miami's defense was nearly impenetrable. Between the 2000-2003 seasons, Miami ranked third, 11th, fourth and third in the league in scoring defense. Those units never finished outside of the top 10 in total defense with two top-five finishes over that four-year span.

He earned the respect of his opposition. Former Jets center Kevin Mawae, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. He had this to say about Thomas: