The Blitz: Fejedelem Hitting His Stride

They Said It

Safety Clayton Fejedelem carved out a role early in his career as a special teams ace with the Cincinnati Bengals. Just six short months after signing as an unrestricted free agent with the Dolphins in 2020, Fejedelem was named a captain of Danny Crossman's special teams unit.

Fejedelem missed the first three games of the season with an injured pectoral muscle, but he's returned in a big way. In the Week 10 victory over the Chargers, Fejedelem had a key quarterback pressure on a third-down stop for the Dolphins defense. Sunday in Denver, Fejedelem recorded three special teams stops, the most by a Dolphins player this season.

"It was very big getting (Fejedelem) back," Crossman said. "We had high expectations when he brought him in. Unfortunately he had the injury and missed the first several weeks of the season, and now really trying to pick up to where we thought he would be and really hitting his stride as you said. (He was) part of several tackles, a couple assists and really played a good overall game on Sunday."

Around the Beat

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is on the ballot once again in hopes of finding his place in Canton. The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All Pro racked up 1,734 career tackles with 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald has more on Thomas' bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

