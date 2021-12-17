The Blitz: Friday, December 17, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed running back Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signed running back Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.
Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets will broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, view the broadcast schedule. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on channel 707. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 229.
This Sunday the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets for the second time this season, but this time around they will face rookie Quarterback Zach Wilson. Dolphins Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis was asked about facing Wilson. Davis said, "It's going to be new. He's a quick quarterback. He likes to run out of the pocket. You've got to just be mindful of the things he likes doing."
Christian Wilkins also shared his thoughts on Sunday's game and facing Wilson. He said, "I'm obviously excited to play a game every Sunday and do what we do for a living. The Jets present a good challenge for us. They are a division opponent. It's always tough. Like you said, we didn't get to see Zach last time. I'm excited for that challenge and what he brings to the game and seeing something a little different. We'll take it one day at a time and try to take care of business each and every day, so we get a good result on Sunday."
Wilkins was also asked about lining up opposite Jets rookie Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and the challenges that come with going up against him. Wilkins said, "He's a pretty good player, especially for a young guy, especially for a rookie. Very solid, very strong, athletic, can move well and things like that. He's a good player and I think he'll have a chance to be pretty good in this league. I try to focus on everything I need to do in order to be the best I can be on Sunday."
The Miami Dolphins have won four straight against the Jets and nine of the past 11 meetings overall in the series, including five in a row at home. Miami Dolphins took the first meeting this season at MetLife Stadium, 24-17, in Week 11.
Quote of the Day
You're mostly blocking in front of him but what have been your impressions of RB Duke Johnson this week? What have you seen from him, the way he's practicing and the way he's going about things?
Michael Deiter: "Duke looks really good. He's a smart player. He's obviously had some success. He's a downhill runner, which you love as an o-lineman. I think he's got a lot of potential and I think he's going to run really well. We have a ton of confidence in him. I hope he has a bunch of confidence in us. I'm excited to see him get more work."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins are excited to celebrate these incredible ten teachers this Sunday at the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Trivia
Who led the Miami Dolphins in rushing yards in 2005?
On this Day
With less than one minute to go, Dan Marino connected with Mark Clayton on a 63-yard touchdown pass to give the Miami Dolphins the lead and the win, as the Miami Dolphins beat Dallas Cowboys 28-21 on Monday Night Football. Marino threw 340 yards and four touchdowns on the day to lead the Miami Dolphins to the win. He connected with Clayton on three scores, which gave Clayton 18 touchdowns on the season. The Miami Dolphins defense intercepted Cowboys Quarterback Danny White twice and sacked him three times.
Gameday Info
Temperature for Sunday, December 19 in Miami Gardens: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Parking Lots Open: 9 a.m.
Stadium Gates Open: 11 a.m.
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Answer to Trivia Question: Ronnie Brown