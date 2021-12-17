The Blitz: Friday, December 17, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets will broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Greg Gumbel (play by play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, view the broadcast schedule. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on channel 707. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 229.

This Sunday the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets for the second time this season, but this time around they will face rookie Quarterback Zach Wilson. Dolphins Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis was asked about facing Wilson. Davis said, "It's going to be new. He's a quick quarterback. He likes to run out of the pocket. You've got to just be mindful of the things he likes doing."

Christian Wilkins also shared his thoughts on Sunday's game and facing Wilson. He said, "I'm obviously excited to play a game every Sunday and do what we do for a living. The Jets present a good challenge for us. They are a division opponent. It's always tough. Like you said, we didn't get to see Zach last time. I'm excited for that challenge and what he brings to the game and seeing something a little different. We'll take it one day at a time and try to take care of business each and every day, so we get a good result on Sunday."

Wilkins was also asked about lining up opposite Jets rookie Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and the challenges that come with going up against him. Wilkins said, "He's a pretty good player, especially for a young guy, especially for a rookie. Very solid, very strong, athletic, can move well and things like that. He's a good player and I think he'll have a chance to be pretty good in this league. I try to focus on everything I need to do in order to be the best I can be on Sunday."