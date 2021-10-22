The Blitz: Friday, October 22, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has recorded 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and two passes defended thus far in the 2021 season. His nine quarterback hits rank tied for seventh in the AFC this season.
This year, the Dolphins are ranked fourth in the NFL in opponent punt return yardage, allowing just 6.1 yards per return.
Last week, the Dolphins offensive line did not allow a sack. On Thursday, tackle Liam Eichenberg was asked about the pride the offensive line takes in not allowing a sack in a game; "Yeah, I mean there are still pressures. It's definitely – I think it's the first time this season so it's somewhere to start. But obviously, we can continue to get better and better. This week, we're just kind of focused on this week. One week at a time. It's about winning this game."
Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 709. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 226.
Solis Health Plans, a 4-star Florida Medicare Advantage plan, is pleased to announce a three-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock Stadium. As an Official Medicare Partner, Solis will collaborate with the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to introduce impactful and unique experiences for senior Dolphins fans.
Miami-based and community-focused, Solis will work together with the Dolphins' "On This Day" Social Media Content Series to illustrate various key moments throughout the history of the franchise, a narrative which will carry over into Hard Rock Stadium's "Guest Experience Headquarters" located in four areas throughout the stadium. Additionally, Solis will be the Presenting Sponsor of the November 7th home game versus the Houston Texans to coincide with the Medicare Advantage annual enrollment period.
"As locals and a locally based company, many of us born and raised in Miami, we are true fans of our South Florida teams, especially the Miami Dolphins," says Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "We focus on putting the community first, and our personal and company values are strongly aligned with those of the Dolphins organization."
Quote of the Day
From your personal experience as a player, who is the best player leader that you've been around and why?
Running back Malcolm Brown: "Man, that's tough. I could probably name multiple people. You're making it hard on me. I think that comes with guys that you know have had success at a high level for a long time. So when you – and really just older guys that have been around the NFL for a long time. They may not even have a ton of experience. Guys like Andrew Whitworth come to mind. J-Mac (Jason McCourty) comes to mind. E-Rob (Elandon Roberts) comes to mind. Aqib Talib comes to mind. Guys that have had success and been in this league for a long time."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins have an ongoing auction taking place where all of the proceeds benefit Dolphins Challenge Cancer. Click below to place your bids.
Trivia
Who was the first quarterback in Miami Dolphins history to throw for 400 yards in a single game?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Dolphins beat their in-state rival Tampa Bay 41-38 behind three Dan Marino touchdown passes on this day in 1985. The Dolphins gained 144 yards on the ground, being led by running backs Lorenzo Hampton and Tony Nathan. The win sent Miami to 5-2 on the season.
Catch a Pass from Tua
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Tua Tagovailoa Foundation are running an event this spring where you can catch a pass from Tua, have a photograph taken of the moment and get Tua's autograph. All the money raised from the event will go to various charities the Tua Tagovailoa Foundation works with.
Gameday Information
Gametime Temperature for Sunday, October 24 in Miami Gardens: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Parking Lots Open: 9 am
Stadium Gates Open: 11 am
Kickoff: 1 pm
For More Information on the Hard Rock Stadium Clear Bag Policy: CLICK HERE
Answer to Trivia Question: David Woodley