The Blitz: Friday, October 22, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has recorded 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and two passes defended thus far in the 2021 season. His nine quarterback hits rank tied for seventh in the AFC this season.

This year, the Dolphins are ranked fourth in the NFL in opponent punt return yardage, allowing just 6.1 yards per return.

Last week, the Dolphins offensive line did not allow a sack. On Thursday, tackle Liam Eichenberg was asked about the pride the offensive line takes in not allowing a sack in a game; "Yeah, I mean there are still pressures. It's definitely – I think it's the first time this season so it's somewhere to start. But obviously, we can continue to get better and better. This week, we're just kind of focused on this week. One week at a time. It's about winning this game."

Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Chris Myers (play by play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on Ch. 709. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on Ch. 226.

Solis Health Plans, a 4-star Florida Medicare Advantage plan, is pleased to announce a three-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock Stadium. As an Official Medicare Partner, Solis will collaborate with the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to introduce impactful and unique experiences for senior Dolphins fans.

Miami-based and community-focused, Solis will work together with the Dolphins' "On This Day" Social Media Content Series to illustrate various key moments throughout the history of the franchise, a narrative which will carry over into Hard Rock Stadium's "Guest Experience Headquarters" located in four areas throughout the stadium. Additionally, Solis will be the Presenting Sponsor of the November 7th home game versus the Houston Texans to coincide with the Medicare Advantage annual enrollment period.