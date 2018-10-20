The Blitz: Headlines & Highlights Before Dolphins-Lions

Bobby McCain is right on track to return tomorrow against the Lions.
Here's the final injury report before #DETvsMIA. 🦁🆚🐬
Two of the Dolphins' most memorable wins over Detroit include impressive performances by Ricky Williams and Joey Harrington.
Chasing chickens. That's how Albert Wilson developed his speed and agility. 🐓
O'Leary prefers scoring touchdowns over talking.
The meteoric rise of Nick O'Leary from Bills castaway to major contributor on the Dolphins' offense.
It was the defense that helped convince Adam Gase to give O'Leary a shot with the first team.
Brock Osweiler's ability to remain upbeat and confident are his best attributes.
Osweiler is "keeping pollution out of his brain."
Adam Gase was mic'd up during his team's thrilling overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.
Cam Wake said Sunday will be like Christmas. 🎅🎄🤔
Stop asking Frank Gore when he's going to retire. 🙄
Gore still draws inspiration from the same doubters when he first entered the NFL.
Miami's roster has seen significant changes early on, but shrewd moves by GM Chris Grier has the team sitting at 4-2.
This is the one thing that has changed about the team this season.