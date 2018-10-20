Presented by

The Blitz: Headlines & Highlights Before Dolphins-Lions

Oct 20, 2018 at 11:58 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

102018_Blitz

Bobby McCain is right on track to return tomorrow against the Lions.

Here's the final injury report before #DETvsMIA. 🦁🆚🐬

Ricky Williams Detroit Lions
Hans Deryk/AP

Two of the Dolphins' most memorable wins over Detroit include impressive performances by Ricky Williams and Joey Harrington.

Xavien Howard found his motivation through the tragedies he has endured.

Chasing chickens. That's how Albert Wilson developed his speed and agility. 🐓

O'Leary prefers scoring touchdowns over talking.

The meteoric rise of Nick O'Leary from Bills castaway to major contributor on the Dolphins' offense.

It was the defense that helped convince Adam Gase to give O'Leary a shot with the first team.

Brock Osweiler's ability to remain upbeat and confident are his best attributes.

Osweiler is "keeping pollution out of his brain."

Adam Gase was mic'd up during his team's thrilling overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

Cam Wake said Sunday will be like Christmas. 🎅🎄🤔

NK0_6999

Stop asking Frank Gore when he's going to retire. 🙄

Gore still draws inspiration from the same doubters when he first entered the NFL.

Standards over feelings.

JN1_4001

Miami's roster has seen significant changes early on, but shrewd moves by GM Chris Grier has the team sitting at 4-2.

This is the one thing that has changed about the team this season.

The annual Dolphins Cheerleaders Fashion Show was last night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Friday, January 7, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Monday, January 3, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Friday, December 31, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

Advertising