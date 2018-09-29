Presented by

The Blitz: Headlines Before Dolphins-Patriots

Sep 29, 2018 at 11:27 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

092918_blitz

Here is the final injury report before the Dolphins travel up to New England.

Ronnie Brown Wildcat Rushing
Winslow Townson/AP

A special Wildcat edition of "Matchup Memories."

Relive the the Wildcat game in all of its glory.

The rookie tight ends are expecting and ready for their increased roles.

The "dangerous" jet sweeps are stat stuffers for Ryan Tannehill. 🤷‍♂️

Matt Burke is not concerned with the amount of snaps Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake will play against the Patriots.

The Dolphins will rely heavily on young players to pull out a W in Foxborough.

D5A_5550

With Gronk on the horizon, this is how the Dolphins have defended and fared against tight ends this season.

His parents' commitment to reopen their family business after a fire is inspiring Martrell Spaight.

Xavien Howard is the special type of talent that elevates an entire franchise.

Mike Gesicki is getting the chance to face one of his favorite players in the League: Rob Gronkowski.

Former Pats Danny Amendola and Brandon Bolden brought lessons in preparation to the Dolphins.

Is the Force with the Dolphins? The Athletic's Chris Perkins claims Miami is attempting to use Jedi mind tricks.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Friday, January 7, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Monday, January 3, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Friday, December 31, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.

Advertising