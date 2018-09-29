The Blitz: Headlines Before Dolphins-Patriots

The rookie tight ends are expecting and ready for their increased roles.
The "dangerous" jet sweeps are stat stuffers for Ryan Tannehill. 🤷♂️
Matt Burke is not concerned with the amount of snaps Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake will play against the Patriots.
The Dolphins will rely heavily on young players to pull out a W in Foxborough.
With Gronk on the horizon, this is how the Dolphins have defended and fared against tight ends this season.
Mike Gesicki is getting the chance to face one of his favorite players in the League: Rob Gronkowski.
Former Pats Danny Amendola and Brandon Bolden brought lessons in preparation to the Dolphins.
Is the Force with the Dolphins? The Athletic's Chris Perkins claims Miami is attempting to use Jedi mind tricks.