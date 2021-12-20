The Blitz: Monday, December 20, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins won their sixth game in a row with a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins were led by Running Back Duke Johnson, who rushed 107 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson became the first Miami Dolphins player to run over 100 yards in a game this year. Tua Tagovailoa connected on two touchdown passes as well, one to Wide Receiver DeVante Parker and one to Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins who lined up at fullback and ran a play on offense. The Miami Dolphins with this win went to 7-7 on the season and are at .500 for the first time since September. The Miami Dolphins play Monday Night Football on December 27 against the New Orleans Saints.

After the game, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the Miami Dolphins' six game winning streak and being back at .500 with three games left in the season. Flores said, "We're just trying to take it one day at a time. Get better. That's the approach we've taken the entire season. These guys, they play hard for one another. They work hard. There's a lot of – they support one another. It's a great group to coach."

The Dolphins' defense totaled a season-high 6.0 sacks on Sunday. It was the most sacks by the team since Dec. 6, 2020 vs. Cincinnati when they also had 6.0 sacks. The Miami Dolphins have allowed less than 400 yards for the ninth consecutive game, the team's longest streak since a nine-game streak from Jan. 1, 2017, to Nov. 5, 2017.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the fourth game-winning drive of his career and second of the season. Tagovailoa found DeVante Parker for an 11-yard touchdown on third-and-9 with 3:37 remaining in the game.