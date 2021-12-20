The Blitz: Monday, December 20, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins won their sixth game in a row with a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins were led by Running Back Duke Johnson, who rushed 107 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson became the first Miami Dolphins player to run over 100 yards in a game this year. Tua Tagovailoa connected on two touchdown passes as well, one to Wide Receiver DeVante Parker and one to Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins who lined up at fullback and ran a play on offense. The Miami Dolphins with this win went to 7-7 on the season and are at .500 for the first time since September. The Miami Dolphins play Monday Night Football on December 27 against the New Orleans Saints.
After the game, Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the Miami Dolphins' six game winning streak and being back at .500 with three games left in the season. Flores said, "We're just trying to take it one day at a time. Get better. That's the approach we've taken the entire season. These guys, they play hard for one another. They work hard. There's a lot of – they support one another. It's a great group to coach."
The Dolphins' defense totaled a season-high 6.0 sacks on Sunday. It was the most sacks by the team since Dec. 6, 2020 vs. Cincinnati when they also had 6.0 sacks. The Miami Dolphins have allowed less than 400 yards for the ninth consecutive game, the team's longest streak since a nine-game streak from Jan. 1, 2017, to Nov. 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the fourth game-winning drive of his career and second of the season. Tagovailoa found DeVante Parker for an 11-yard touchdown on third-and-9 with 3:37 remaining in the game.
Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford spoke about how effective the Miami Dolphins' offense is when the running game is working like it did Sunday vs the Jets. Ford said, "I think it will make our offense really hard to stop. Any time that you can run the ball the way that we did today, it opens up so many other things. Whether that's run actions off of it or play action shots and then when we're pulling it and Tua (Tagovailoa) is making those decisions, we're all clicking on all cylinders, I think we can be a really good offense."
Quote of the Day
What was it like to hear those "Duke" chants from the hometown crowd within your first few carries at home with the Dolphins? This is the only franchise where that would be possible so soon in a career with the team.
Duke Johnson: "It just reminded me of college. It felt like my college days again. Definitely enjoyed it."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins and Sysco were spreading Holiday Cheer by providing 500 meals from Chef Creole. The Dolphins and Sysco, and Lotus House Shelter teamed up as part of the Miami Dolphins Food Relief program to distribute the meals.
Trivia
On Christmas Day 1971, the Miami Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in 2OT. Which Miami Dolphins player caught a five-yard touchdown pass with 1:36 left in regulation to force overtime?
On this Day
The Miami Dolphins jumped out to a 31-0 first-half lead and never looked back, beating the Bills 45-7 in the regular-season finale. The Miami Dolphins were led by Running Back Jim Kiick, who had three rushing touchdowns on the day. Larry Csonka added 89 rushing yards and a touchdown as well. The Dolphins' defense had four sacks and three interceptions against the Buffalo quarterbacks.
Answer to Trivia Question: Marv Fleming