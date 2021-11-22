The Blitz: Monday, November 22, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins won their third game in a row with a 24-17 victory over the NY Jets. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns on the day, leading the Miami offense in the win. The game's big play came in the third quarter when Tua hit Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown, which was the longest of each of their careers.

When Tua was asked about the pass postgame, he said, "Yeah, it was a progression on that play. In the first progression of that play was Mike (Gesicki) and when I came off of Mike, there was about three people including the safety who were on him. Then when I turned out, Mack was wide open so I threw it down to him and he made the play, obviously scored for us, came back to the sideline and realized how open he was."

The Dolphins limited the Jets to 380 total yards Sunday. It's the sixth consecutive game the Dolphins have held an opponent to under 400 yards – the team's longest such streak since September 29, 2019, to November 10, 2019.

After the game, Coach Flores spoke about the team's success in the past few games; "I think it's just truly a series of things: good preparation in meetings, in walkthrough, in practice, execution in practice. That gives you a chance to execute in the game. We're seeing some of that, and we made enough today, but we'll just keep preparing the way we've been preparing and try to string good days together."