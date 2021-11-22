The Blitz: Monday, November 22, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins won their third game in a row with a 24-17 victory over the NY Jets. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns on the day, leading the Miami offense in the win. The game's big play came in the third quarter when Tua hit Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown, which was the longest of each of their careers.
When Tua was asked about the pass postgame, he said, "Yeah, it was a progression on that play. In the first progression of that play was Mike (Gesicki) and when I came off of Mike, there was about three people including the safety who were on him. Then when I turned out, Mack was wide open so I threw it down to him and he made the play, obviously scored for us, came back to the sideline and realized how open he was."
The Dolphins limited the Jets to 380 total yards Sunday. It's the sixth consecutive game the Dolphins have held an opponent to under 400 yards – the team's longest such streak since September 29, 2019, to November 10, 2019.
After the game, Coach Flores spoke about the team's success in the past few games; "I think it's just truly a series of things: good preparation in meetings, in walkthrough, in practice, execution in practice. That gives you a chance to execute in the game. We're seeing some of that, and we made enough today, but we'll just keep preparing the way we've been preparing and try to string good days together."
This is Miami's seventh win in its past eight meetings with vs. the NY. Jets, including wins in the past three. Sunday was the 900th game in Miami Dolphins history. The Dolphins are now 491-405-4 (.548) all-time (including playoffs). The Dolphins will host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium as they look to extend their winning streak to four games.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Running back Duke Johnson was asked about how far back his connection to the Dolphins goes:
Duke Johnson: "Since a kid. I think since I've been playing football, for real. Just being the home team – anything Miami typically. Heat, Marlins, Panthers, Dolphins. So, I'm a Miami guy. Went there – Miami Hurricanes. I'm Miami through and through."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Sunday's game vs. the Jets in New Jersey was the annual MetLife Takeover event run by Michelle Stark Kramers and Nate "Igor" Smith of the DolfansNYC fan club. DolfansNYC is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit and through their events and merchandise sales, they have donated tens of thousands of dollars to various charities. After a year away due to COVID-19 in 2020, the tailgate was held in the parking lot of Metlife Stadium on Sunday and a great time was had by all Dolphins fans who attended.
Trivia
After the Dolphins made it to Super Bowl VIII after the 1973 season, what was the next season they saw Super Bowl action?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Don Shula left the Baltimore Colts after the 1969 season and signed to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. In November of 1970, the Colts came to Miami to play the Dolphins and Shula, and the Dolphins beat the Colts 34-17. Bob Griese was 10 of 16 on the day for 163 yards with two passing touchdowns. Griese also ran for a touchdown as well on the day. Jake Scott returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown to give the Dolphins the lead in the first quarter, and from that point on, they never looked back. The Dolphins defense forced Colts legend Johnny Unitas into two interceptions on this day.
Answer to Trivia Question:1980 - Super Bowl XVII