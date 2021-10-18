The Blitz: Monday, October 18, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins came up short against Jacksonville and fell to 1-5 on the season with a 23-20 loss in London on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from his rib injury and threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught double-digit passes in the game, and paired with his 12 receptions in Week 3 at Las Vegas; Waddle becomes the first player in Dolphins history to have multiple 10+ reception games as a rookie. With his two touchdowns, Waddle became the fifth rookie in Dolphins history to catch multiple touchdowns in a game, joining WR Preston Williams, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Melvin Baker, and WR Chris Chambers. The Dolphins will look to bounce back next week vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.

On Sunday, tight end Mike Gesicki surpassed Charles Clay (1,809) for the fifth-most receiving yards by a tight end in team history. His 115 receiving yards in this game also gave him his 2nd 100+ yard receiving game of his career.

After the game, head coach Brian Flores was asked about being 1-5 and what needs to be done to turn things around. Coach Flores said, "We just keep preparing. We keep doing things that we've been doing. I think we just keep doing what we've been doing. I think they are preparing the right way, practicing the right way, we just got to be more consistent."