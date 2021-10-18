The Blitz: Monday, October 18, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins came up short against Jacksonville and fell to 1-5 on the season with a 23-20 loss in London on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from his rib injury and threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught double-digit passes in the game, and paired with his 12 receptions in Week 3 at Las Vegas; Waddle becomes the first player in Dolphins history to have multiple 10+ reception games as a rookie. With his two touchdowns, Waddle became the fifth rookie in Dolphins history to catch multiple touchdowns in a game, joining WR Preston Williams, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Melvin Baker, and WR Chris Chambers. The Dolphins will look to bounce back next week vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.
On Sunday, tight end Mike Gesicki surpassed Charles Clay (1,809) for the fifth-most receiving yards by a tight end in team history. His 115 receiving yards in this game also gave him his 2nd 100+ yard receiving game of his career.
After the game, head coach Brian Flores was asked about being 1-5 and what needs to be done to turn things around. Coach Flores said, "We just keep preparing. We keep doing things that we've been doing. I think we just keep doing what we've been doing. I think they are preparing the right way, practicing the right way, we just got to be more consistent."
Tua Tagovailoa also spoke after the game about what the team needs to do to turn things around this season, and he said, "I think you've got to go into work tomorrow or whenever we have film, and you just have to get things corrected, get things fixed and continue to put your head down and work. I think that's the only way you go about those kind of things. I think we're very close as a team to getting where we want to be."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
What was the atmosphere like in London?
Linebacker Jerome Baker: "Yeah, the atmosphere was lit. It was one of those places, just to see the love for football in another country, it's nothing like that. It was definitely a cool experience and hopefully I get the chance to come back out here and play again. But honestly, the people here were beautiful. They were nice. They were everything you expected of London and I'm definitely happy I was here and got the opportunity to play here."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins Woman's Organization spent Saturday morning distributing gifts and meals to Veteran moms at Hard Rock Stadium. They were joined by Football Unites partners United Way Miami and Miami VAMC at the event.
Trivia
What uniform number did fullback Norm Bulaich (1975-79) wear for the Dolphins?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
Dan Marino threw for four touchdowns and 294 yards, which sent Miami to 6-0 on the season. Running Back Mark Higgs also ran for 63 yards and one touchdown on the day as well. On defense, Bryan Cox and Larry Webster each registered a sack leading the Dolphins on that side of the ball.
Answer to Trivia Question: 31