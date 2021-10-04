The Blitz: Monday, October 4, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 27-17 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins jumped out to an early 3-0 but could not build on that lead after the first quarter. The Colts controlled the time of possession having the ball for over 37 minutes on Sunday and racking up just over 350 yards of offense. The Dolphins tried to make it a game late by scoring two 4th quarter touchdowns but it wasn't enough to come back and catch the Colts in this game.
Through four games, Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is averaging 8 yards per reception. Waddle now has 25 receptions this season, which is tied for the seventh-most by any NFL player since 1970 in the first four games of their career.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker caught a touchdown on Sunday. That was the 14th touchdown Parker has caught since the start of the 2019 season. In all four games, this season Parker has recorded at least four receptions per game and 40+ yards in each of the four games.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins tied his career-high with seven tackles vs the Colts on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson recovered a muffed punt from Indianapolis Colts returner Nyheim Hines early in the first quarter, extending Miami's takeaway streak to 26 games, the longest active mark in the NFL.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
What was difference between the two scoring drives? Seemed like you were a lot more involved in the offense. Was it the Colts giving you that revamped type defense or not?
TE Mike Gesicki: "I don't know. I can't put a finger on it. You just have to go out there and make the most of the opportunities when they present themselves, and that's kind of what it was there. Had a couple of opportunities to make a play, and I was able to do so."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Xavien Howard and a few of his Miami Dolphins Teammates late last week went to the City of Miramar to give some children in the area new backpacks for school filled with school supplies as well as some Icyys.
Trivia
What player holds the Dolphins single-season record for sacks?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
It is rare for the Dolphins to travel to Orchard Park, NY, and have an easy game vs the Buffalo Bills, especially in the early '90s when the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls, but on this day that is exactly what happened. The Dolphins led start almost the entire way and came away with a 37-10 win. Dan Marino was 21 for 33 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. The game was put on ice when late in the 3rd quarter Dolphins' safety Louis Oliver intercepted Jim Kelly in the endzone and ran it back 103 yards for the touchdown, giving Miami a 31-10 lead.
Answer to Trivia Question: Jason Taylor (18.5 in 2002)