The Blitz: Monday, October 4, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 27-17 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins jumped out to an early 3-0 but could not build on that lead after the first quarter. The Colts controlled the time of possession having the ball for over 37 minutes on Sunday and racking up just over 350 yards of offense. The Dolphins tried to make it a game late by scoring two 4th quarter touchdowns but it wasn't enough to come back and catch the Colts in this game.

Through four games, Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is averaging 8 yards per reception. Waddle now has 25 receptions this season, which is tied for the seventh-most by any NFL player since 1970 in the first four games of their career.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker caught a touchdown on Sunday. That was the 14th touchdown Parker has caught since the start of the 2019 season. In all four games, this season Parker has recorded at least four receptions per game and 40+ yards in each of the four games.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins tied his career-high with seven tackles vs the Colts on Sunday.