The Blitz: Monday, September 13, 2021

Following a week 1 win in New England, Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins.

Game Recap: Dolphins 17 - Patriots 16

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 regular season with a 17-16 victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, over division rival the New England Patriots. The Dolphins' defense forced four fumbles in this game and recovered two of them, and that played a large part in the Dolphins securing this victory. A late forced fumbled caused by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was the big play that brought the victory home for the Dolphins and essentially sealed the victory.

Rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg started the game for the Dolphins at left tackle as Dolphins starting offensive tackle Austin Jackson suited up but did not play in this contest. Austin Jackson missed practice all week due to being on the COVID-19 list, but he was activated and cleared to play on Saturday. Eichenberg was a 2nd round draft pick out of Notre Dame who did play left tackle in college, but in this training camp and preseason for the Dolphins, he got extensive work at left guard and right tackle. Eichenberg had some ups and downs throughout the game but held his own in his first career NFL start.

With the Dolphins recovering two fumbles in this game, they extended their "turnover streak" to 23 games in a row. It is currently the longest streak in the NFL in this category.

DeVante Parker in this game went past 4,243 career receiving yards, moving into 7th place on the all-time Miami Dolphins receiving list, and passing Brian Hartline. Parker also caught his 300th career NFL reception in this game.