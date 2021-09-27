The Blitz: Monday, September 27, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins lost 31-28 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The team jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the game, but the Raiders scored 25 unanswered points from there until late in the fourth quarter, when the Dolphins staged a comeback. Jacoby Brissett took it across the line with only two seconds left, then connected with Will Fuller for a 2-pt conversion to tie the game up, 25-25, and send it to overtime. The Dolphins defense held the Raiders to a field goal to start overtime, and though Jason Sanders converted on a 50-yard field goal to meet the Raiders at 28-28, Vegas converted on a final field goal to win the game 31-28.

Mike Gesicki led the Dolphins offense on Sunday with 10 receptions for 86 yards, including a clutch catch in overtime on a 4th and 20 to keep the drive (and game) alive. Jaylen Waddle also had 12 receptions on the day. On defense, safety Brandon Jones recorded two sacks and defensive tackle Zach Sieler had 9 tackles on the day, the most of any Miami Dolphins defensive lineman.

With Elandon Roberts' 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, the Dolphins extended their streak to 25 straight games in which they have had a turnover. That is the longest streak currently in the NFL. Roberts' return was the eighth longest interception return for a touchdown in Miami Dolphins history, and the longest interception return for a touchdown since Brent Grimes' 94-yard INT return for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2013.