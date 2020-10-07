The Blitz: Sanders in Pole Position Among Kickers

Tuesday, Dolphins Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman said it's Sanders' coachable attitude that makes him special.

"I think the biggest thing that jumps out at you is how coachable he is," Crossman said. "He's always looking to try and improve weekly, almost daily, every time we go out on the practice field. He's willing to try and work on anything you give him and then if you scrap it, you scrap it; but he's always open and willing to try whatever you may suggest. I think that's the biggest thing."

Around the Beat

Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill does a lot of things on the football field. He defends the run, rushes the quarterback, plays coverage and is one of two special teams captains (Clayton Fejedelem).

But he's well-versed off the field, too. The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley sat down (virtually) with Grugier-Hill to talk about football, the beach and Grugier-Hill's efforts to give back.

We recently sat down with Grugier-Hill to discuss this weekend's game, his Hawaiian roots and how his love of the ocean has inspired him to partner with theSurfrider Foundationon a beach cleanup Tuesday.

Q. First off, tell us about the clean-up event.

"I think it really just wanted to find a way — especially during these crazy times, we're not able to do too much — find a way to give back a little bit, and it's something that I care about, as it relates to how I grew up and where I'm from, so it worked out perfectly."