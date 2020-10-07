The Blitz: Sanders in Pole Position Among Kickers

October 7, 2020
With four games in the rearview and a trip to San Francisco up next, Wednesday marks an opportunity to turn the page and dive into 49ers preparations.
Injury Report
The initial report for Dolphins-49ers will be available later today.
They Said It
The Dolphins drafted Jason Sanders in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In three seasons as the Miami placekicker, Sanders owns the all-time franchise record for field goal percentage at 84.7 percent (min. 50 kicks).
Tuesday, Dolphins Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman said it's Sanders' coachable attitude that makes him special.
"I think the biggest thing that jumps out at you is how coachable he is," Crossman said. "He's always looking to try and improve weekly, almost daily, every time we go out on the practice field. He's willing to try and work on anything you give him and then if you scrap it, you scrap it; but he's always open and willing to try whatever you may suggest. I think that's the biggest thing."
Around the Beat
Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill does a lot of things on the football field. He defends the run, rushes the quarterback, plays coverage and is one of two special teams captains (Clayton Fejedelem).
But he's well-versed off the field, too. The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley sat down (virtually) with Grugier-Hill to talk about football, the beach and Grugier-Hill's efforts to give back.
We recently sat down with Grugier-Hill to discuss this weekend's game, his Hawaiian roots and how his love of the ocean has inspired him to partner with theSurfrider Foundationon a beach cleanup Tuesday.
Q. First off, tell us about the clean-up event.
"I think it really just wanted to find a way — especially during these crazy times, we're not able to do too much — find a way to give back a little bit, and it's something that I care about, as it relates to how I grew up and where I'm from, so it worked out perfectly."
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 7, 2018 - With his 70-yard punt return touchdown at the end of the first half of Miami's game at the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, WR Jakeem Grant becomes the first player in Dolphins history to score a touchdown via reception, kickoff return and punt return in the same season.
Stat of the Day
Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler wasn't invited to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, but that didn't stop him from registering gaudy workout numbers at his Ferris State pro day.
Since 2000, three players have measured taller than 6-foot-5 and heavier than 285 pounds with sub 4.85 40-yard dash time, 30 or more reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, 115-inch broad jumps and a 3-cone time under 7.15.
The first overall pick in 2006, Mario Williams, is one; the 11th selection in the 2011 Draft, J.J. Watt is another, and the third is Zach Sieler.
Know the Opponent
Per the NFL Network's Ben Fennell, the NFL average for pre-snap shifting and motion is 49.6 percent. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers use pre-snap shifts and motion more than any other team at 75.7 percent.
