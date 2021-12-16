The Blitz: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins on Wednesday announced they have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.
The Miami Dolphins on Wednesday announced they have elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad.
Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins have been granted access to three International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.
"We are excited that the NFL has created this global initiative to allow teams to connect with their worldwide fanbases," said Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "The Miami Dolphins have an international brand with passionate followings in Brazil, United Kingdom, and Spain. While our priority remains to service our fans in South Florida, we are committed to investing in and growing our presence internationally in the coming years with our fan clubs and partners through innovation, technology, and local community impact."
For those who live in Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Spain, be sure to follow along on the new Miami Dolphins social media channels dedicated to each country.
Brazil: @dolphins_br
United Kingdom: @dolphins_uk
Spain: @dolphins_esp
This Sunday, when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, all ticket purchasers who attend the game will receive an exclusive commemorative digital non-fungible token, also known as an NFT. The NFT will be sent via email in the days following Sunday's game. All season ticket members, single-game buyers, and secondary purchasers who attend the game will receive the NFT free of charge. Only one commemorative virtual ticket will be available per account/order. This digital ticket is the Miami Dolphins' first-ever NFT distributed during an in-season match-up. 2021 will be the first season in history where all 32 NFL teams are launching club-specific NFTs; they will be offered for purchase via league's NFT Marketplace.
Quote of the Day
When asked if the players are itching to get back on the field after bye week.
Christian Wilkins: "Yeah. We still got the same mindset and everything as we did before we left. Just being our best, focusing in, honing in on our craft, our skillset and trying to be the best. Get the game plan down pat and execute to the best of our abilities. We've got a lot of great guys on our team and a lot of guys who have the desire and hunger to be better every day, and a lot of good energy and a lot of good character. It's always fun coming into work, so nothing has changed from that standpoint."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Miami Dolphins hosted a holiday toy event this week in partnership with the Morgan Law Group and invited local families and organizations to attend, including the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.
Trivia
On December 16, 2007, the Miami Dolphins beat the Ravens in overtime on a Cleo Lemon to Greg Camarillo touchdown pass. The Dolphins scored two touchdowns on this day; Camarillo had the one in overtime; who was the other Dolphins player to score a touchdown in this game?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On this Day
In one of the most memorable games in the history of the Miami Dolphins, Cleo Lemon threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Greg Camarillo in overtime to give the Dolphins their first win of the 2007 season. The Dolphins entered the game winless, 0-13 on the season, and had a 16-13 lead with just under two minutes left in the game. The Ravens marched down the field and Matt Stover kicked an 18-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. In overtime, Lemon hit Camarillo in stride and for the winning touchdown. Lemon threw 315 yards on the day and the one touchdown in overtime. The Dolphins defense sacked Ravens Quarterback Kyle Boller four times in the win with Jason Taylor having two of the sacks.
Answer to Trivia Question: Samkon Gado