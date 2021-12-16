The Blitz: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins have been granted access to three International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

"We are excited that the NFL has created this global initiative to allow teams to connect with their worldwide fanbases," said Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "The Miami Dolphins have an international brand with passionate followings in Brazil, United Kingdom, and Spain. While our priority remains to service our fans in South Florida, we are committed to investing in and growing our presence internationally in the coming years with our fan clubs and partners through innovation, technology, and local community impact."

