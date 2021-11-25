The Blitz: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - Happy Thanksgiving!

On This Day

In one of the most memorable Thanksgiving games in NFL history, the Dolphins traveled to Dallas and came out on top 16-14 to go to 9-2 on the season. The Dolphins were without both their starting and backup quarterback for this game and were led by third-string quarterback Steve DeBerg. The Dolphins got on the scoreboard first and fullback Keith Byars ran 77 yards in the snow for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Miami a 7-0 lead. Cowboys wide receiver Kevin Williams scored the next 14 points for the Cowboys with a short touchdown reception and a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown. That was all of the Cowboys scoring for the day though as the Dolphins defense held Dallas scoreless in the second half. Miami kicked three field goals after halftime to win the game, including one as time ran out. The final Miami field goal was blocked by Dallas but Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett ran and touched the ball making it a live ball that Miami recovered, giving Miami another field goal attempt that they converted as time ran out to win the game.