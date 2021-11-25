The Blitz: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - Happy Thanksgiving!

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Linebacker Brennan Scarlett and cornerback Jamal Perry were injured in the game against the NY Jets. On Wednesday, Coach Flores gave an update on each player's status: "Yeah, unfortunately with Jamal, that is going to be season-ending. You hate when that happens. He's been a significant contributor to this team for three years. He's been on the active, this year he was on the practice squad, he was back active this past weekend and unfortunately that will be season-ending. Brennan will be at least three weeks and we'll take it from there. I don't want to put a timeline on that one." Coach Flores also gave an update on center Michael Deiter, saying that he would practice on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the active roster and have been awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. The team also signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.
Coach Flores was also asked about the pass rush of their Week 12 opponent, the Carolina Panthers: "It's very good. I think defensively they are fast. (Brian) Burns, (Haason) Reddick, Shaq Thompson, Derrick Brown – they've got players everywhere. It's a very good defense. They are well coached. (Matt) Rhule, (Phil) Snow, Joe Brady – they've got a good coaching staff. Chase (Blackburn). It's a good group, a good staff, they're well coached and they've got a lot of good players."
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 26 semi-finalists on Wednesday for the Class of 2022. One of the 26 semi-finalists was former Miami Dolphins linebacker, Zach Thomas. This is the fourth time Zach has been a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Broxel, a global leader in payment methods to achieve a barrier-free economy has announced that they have joined forces with the Miami Dolphins to create a branded debit card. The card, featuring multiple functionalities, will allow users to make everyday shopping purchases, send money and coordinate payments at Hard Rock Stadium and receive VIP access and rewards related to the team.
Acceptable worldwide, the new card is fully branded with the Dolphins logo and is linked to Broxel's cutting-edge virtual wallet.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
What can you tell us about your Thanksgiving tomorrow? Are you going to be spending it at home? Are you going to be eating, cooking?
Brian Flores: "Yeah, I like flavor for sure. (laughter) I'll be home, probably a little later than my wife wants me to be but I'll be home. We'll have the normal – turkey, ham, greens, macaroni and cheese, yams. My wife makes a lot of desserts so maybe we'll have some guys come by for some dessert. They probably won't come by though. (laughter) The offer is there for the players."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Emmanuel Ogbah hosted a drive-through Thanksgiving distribution providing 300 meals to the Northwest unit of Football Unites presented by Baptist Health South Florida partner Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.
Trivia
On Thanksgiving Day 1993, when the Dolphins beat the Cowboys 16-14, who was the kicker for the Dolphins who kicked the game-winning field goal as time ran out?
On This Day
In one of the most memorable Thanksgiving games in NFL history, the Dolphins traveled to Dallas and came out on top 16-14 to go to 9-2 on the season. The Dolphins were without both their starting and backup quarterback for this game and were led by third-string quarterback Steve DeBerg. The Dolphins got on the scoreboard first and fullback Keith Byars ran 77 yards in the snow for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Miami a 7-0 lead. Cowboys wide receiver Kevin Williams scored the next 14 points for the Cowboys with a short touchdown reception and a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown. That was all of the Cowboys scoring for the day though as the Dolphins defense held Dallas scoreless in the second half. Miami kicked three field goals after halftime to win the game, including one as time ran out. The final Miami field goal was blocked by Dallas but Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett ran and touched the ball making it a live ball that Miami recovered, giving Miami another field goal attempt that they converted as time ran out to win the game.
Answer to Trivia Question:Pete Stoyanovich