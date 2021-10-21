The Blitz: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Vince Biegel to their practice squad. On Wednesday, Coach Flores said, "We'll see how [Vince Biegel] looks in practice these next couple days. Obviously we have history with Vince. He's been here the last couple years, was hurt last year. We had him in training camp. There's a lot of things we like about him as a player, as a person, and we are excited to have him back."
The Dolphins held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Prior to the walkthrough, Coach Flores was asked about four players who missed last week's game; Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Preston Williams, and Adam Shaheen. Coach Flores said, "Yeah, I expect them all to be at the walkthrough. Again, it's obviously a scaled-down pace so they'll all be available for that. We'll just take it one day at a time. They're all getting better, they're all treating and they're all doing everything they can. I think tomorrow is going to tell us a lot more about their potential status for the game. But yeah, they'll be available for the walkthrough."
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed 3 games due to a rib injury, was asked about the status of his ribs and how he felt since the game last Sunday. Tua said, "Sore. My ribs are sore. But I'm just glad I got to get out there and play with the guys. Obviously it wasn't the outcome that we wanted but thank the good Lord above that we have another opportunity to play this week, as well."
The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee announced it will continue to positively impact civic engagement, education, and economic empowerment in South Florida. Committee members will continue their support of the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, and Florida Memorial University. In total, the committee has raised more than $1.1M to support these programs in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation.
"The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee exists to give players an outlet for community service," said cornerback Byron Jones. "Oftentimes guys want to engage in community service but simply do not where to start or they do it alone. The committee allows us to pull our resources together and come up with a game plan to ultimately maximize our impact."
The committee will make a $300,000 commitment to bridge education equity and assist with wireless technology for underserved students that attend public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.
On Wednesday, Brian Flores was asked about his relationship with Falcons QB Matt Ryan, dating back to Boston College.
[Is there] any maybe one memory or one trait that sticks out from that one season that you've kind of still seen in his play to this day?
Coach Flores: "I was going to say I remember him singing as a freshman in front of the whole team. That's the one thing that sticks out, but I forgot what song it was....But he was always a smart player. He was always cerebral even when he was 18 years old. And he always had a good idea of what he was looking at as far as what he saw defensively and where to attack. That's been the case for a long time."
The Miami Dolphins stopped by Miami Palmetto High School to drop off some equipment and meals for the football team as part of their Junior Dolphins Program.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns as the Dolphins easily beat the Patriots on this day back in 1984 to send the Dolphins to 8-0 on the season. Dolphins' running back Joe Carter ran for 92 yards and Woody Bennett for 80 yards in the victory as well. Miami Dolphins legendary wider receiver Nat Moore caught two touchdowns on the day. In the victory, the Miami Dolphins offense put up over 550 yards of total offense.
