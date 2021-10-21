The Blitz: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Vince Biegel to their practice squad. On Wednesday, Coach Flores said, "We'll see how [Vince Biegel] looks in practice these next couple days. Obviously we have history with Vince. He's been here the last couple years, was hurt last year. We had him in training camp. There's a lot of things we like about him as a player, as a person, and we are excited to have him back."

The Dolphins held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Prior to the walkthrough, Coach Flores was asked about four players who missed last week's game; Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Preston Williams, and Adam Shaheen. Coach Flores said, "Yeah, I expect them all to be at the walkthrough. Again, it's obviously a scaled-down pace so they'll all be available for that. We'll just take it one day at a time. They're all getting better, they're all treating and they're all doing everything they can. I think tomorrow is going to tell us a lot more about their potential status for the game. But yeah, they'll be available for the walkthrough."

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed 3 games due to a rib injury, was asked about the status of his ribs and how he felt since the game last Sunday. Tua said, "Sore. My ribs are sore. But I'm just glad I got to get out there and play with the guys. Obviously it wasn't the outcome that we wanted but thank the good Lord above that we have another opportunity to play this week, as well."

The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee announced it will continue to positively impact civic engagement, education, and economic empowerment in South Florida. Committee members will continue their support of the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, and Florida Memorial University. In total, the committee has raised more than $1.1M to support these programs in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation.

"The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee exists to give players an outlet for community service," said cornerback Byron Jones. "Oftentimes guys want to engage in community service but simply do not where to start or they do it alone. The committee allows us to pull our resources together and come up with a game plan to ultimately maximize our impact."