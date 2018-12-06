Presented by

The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Dolphins Headlines & Highlights

Dec 06, 2018 at 11:34 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

120618_Blitz

For the second year in a row, **Kenny Stills** is the Miami Dolphins' **Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee**.

**Xavien Howard** owns the NFL's **best passer rating against according to Pro Football Focus**.

SOC630_Stills MOTY_v2

Howard was **named AFC Defensive Player of the Week** after his second straight two-interception performance.

Howard is **considered week-to-week due to a knee injury** he sustained during his second interception of Josh Allen.

Wake_Celebration

On the verge of 100 career sacks, **Cam Wake** **reflected on his most memorable quarterback takedowns**.

**This is why Wake wears #91.**

**Laremy Tunsil** attributed going against **Robert Quinn** in practice as a **major factor in his improvement this season**.

**John Congemi went one-on-one with Tunsil.**

120218 BUFvsMIA 0008-2

In partnership with The Dan Marino Foundation, **Hard Rock Stadium announced the creation of Sensory and Nursing Rooms**.

**Ryan Tannehill** hasn't **lost to the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium since his rookie season**.

A number of Dolphins players have been **promoted from the practice squad to relevant roles on the active roster**.

It only took veteran WR **Brice Butler** **two weeks to learn Adam Gase’s well enough to start**.

This defensive back's **military background has helped him transition to life in the NFL**.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Friday, January 7, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, January 3, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, December 31, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
Advertising