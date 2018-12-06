The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Dolphins Headlines & Highlights

For the second year in a row, **Kenny Stills** is the Miami Dolphins' **Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee**.
Howard was **named AFC Defensive Player of the Week** after his second straight two-interception performance.
Howard is **considered week-to-week due to a knee injury** he sustained during his second interception of Josh Allen.
On the verge of 100 career sacks, **Cam Wake** **reflected on his most memorable quarterback takedowns**.
**Laremy Tunsil** attributed going against **Robert Quinn** in practice as a **major factor in his improvement this season**.
In partnership with The Dan Marino Foundation, **Hard Rock Stadium announced the creation of Sensory and Nursing Rooms**.
A number of Dolphins players have been **promoted from the practice squad to relevant roles on the active roster**.
It only took veteran WR **Brice Butler** **two weeks to learn Adam Gase’s well enough to start**.
This defensive back's **military background has helped him transition to life in the NFL**.