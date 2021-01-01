The Blitz: Tight End Production and Team Camaraderie 

They Said It

Thursday, running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed joined the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield. They covered their high school days, sharing the backfield at the University of Washington and becoming teammates in the NFL with the Dolphins.

Together, Gaskin and Ahmed combined for 299 yards from scrimmage over the last two weeks, both Dolphins wins. Tight end Durham Smythe shared his perspective on the tight bond in that running backs room and how the atmosphere in Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville's room is a microcosm for the team.

"That's a really cool story, first and foremost, knowing that they were roommates or whatever it was back in UW," Smythe said. "I think it's just another level of the camaraderie of this team. I think all of these position groups are so close. They obviously have a history. It's cool to see them support each other. When Myles was out for a few weeks, he was supporting Salvon when he was successful, and Salvon is doing the same thing when Myles has a big game. I think that's just something that this team has that I don't think is extremely commonplace across the league, the support within a position group.

"I think the one thing that stands out about this team is just how close it is, which is tough to do in a year like this because of obviously the unique circumstances," he continued. "I haven't been a part of a team thus far in the NFL that is this tight across the board. There's support across the board. I think there's a trust that you know other people are going to get their job done, so it kind of allows you to focus on your own. We've been growing all year. I think that will continue to happen."

Around the Beat

With one game left to play in the regular season, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel offers his opinion that the 2020 season is a success regardless of the results on Sunday.

The Dolphins, who have the second youngest team in the NFL — trailing only the Los Angeles Rams with the average age of 25.84 to the Rams' 25.82 — have seemingly created a healthy culture behind coach Brian Flores.