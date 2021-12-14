The Blitz: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed Safety Jevon Holland and Running Back Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team elevated Running Back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed Wide Receiver Tommylee Lewis and Running Back Dexter Williams to the practice squad and released Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah and his contributions to the team. Flores said, "I think he's played well. I think his leadership, his work ethic and his professionalism are something that we like our young players to watch and emulate. He's a true professional and I think he brings a lot to our team."
Coach Flores was also asked about Jaylen Waddle and the success he has as a rookie and how he has practiced all year, how he processes information, and his attentiveness in meetings. Flores said, "I think he's done a good job. I think he's taken in all of the information. I think he's learned multiple positions, I think he's been out there at practice pretty much every day. I think he's gotten better every day. I think he continues to get better, and I think he wants to get better. I've been pleased with his development over the course of the season and hopefully that continues."
This week, the Dolphins will face the New York Jets for the second time, but they will face Quarterback Zach Wilson in this match-up. Wilson was injured in the first contest and was unable to play. Miami Dolphins Cornerback Byron Jones was asked about facing Wilson and what challenges he presents. Jones said, "I'll tell you what, the guy he is impressive. He's a gunslinger, man. He's taking shots down the field. He's making really smart decisions. He's making plays for his team with his feet. He's impressive. He's impressive for a young guy and we have our hands full but that's an exciting challenge, playing against these young hotshots."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
During this whole interview you're smiling – how much fun are you having this season? Did you think things would work out this well or be this easy for you in your first season in the NFL?
Jaylen Waddle: "It's fun coming out here and competing against the best week in and week out. Going to war with guys that you like in the locker room. It's fun going out there and competing. A lot of these guys I used to watch on Sundays. You see them week in and week out and you're like 'man, I'm a fan of him, I'm a fan of him.' It's a cool experience. I'm just taking it all in really."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Representatives from the Miami Dolphins joined Football Unites Partner Breakthrough Miami's Breakthrough and Bridges program, connecting diverse students to address diversity and inclusion, facilitated by Bridge Builders 305.
Trivia
When did the Miami Dolphins move from the Orange Bowl to the stadium now known as Hard Rock Stadium?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On this Day
In a battle of high-powered offenses, the Miami Dolphins beat the Rams 37-31 in overtime to go to 8-7 on the season. The Miami Dolphins had a 21-7 lead at halftime but by the end of regulation, the game was tied at 31. Then in overtime, Dan Marino hit Mark Duper for a 20-yard touchdown which gave the Miami Dolphins the victory. Dan Marino threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Mark Duper had five receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Miami Linebacker Fred Robinson had two sacks leading the Dolphins' defense.
Answer to Trivia Question: 1987