The Blitz: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed Safety Jevon Holland and Running Back Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team elevated Running Back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed Wide Receiver Tommylee Lewis and Running Back Dexter Williams to the practice squad and released Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah and his contributions to the team. Flores said, "I think he's played well. I think his leadership, his work ethic and his professionalism are something that we like our young players to watch and emulate. He's a true professional and I think he brings a lot to our team."

Coach Flores was also asked about Jaylen Waddle and the success he has as a rookie and how he has practiced all year, how he processes information, and his attentiveness in meetings. Flores said, "I think he's done a good job. I think he's taken in all of the information. I think he's learned multiple positions, I think he's been out there at practice pretty much every day. I think he's gotten better every day. I think he continues to get better, and I think he wants to get better. I've been pleased with his development over the course of the season and hopefully that continues."