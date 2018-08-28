Presented by

The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Content

Aug 28, 2018 at 11:42 AM
Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

082818_blitz

RB Kenyan Drake doesn't care about fantasy football, but you should draft him anyway.

Drake is emerging as the Dolphins' top offensive playmaker.

Monkey off his back: Mike Gesicki hauled in his first catch of the preseason against the Ravens.

D5A_2841

LB Jerome Baker was the first rookie to officially be named a starter.

Ten questions with rookie DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Adam Gase is comfortable with the backup quarterbacks currently on the roster.

Gase believes the Dolphins can be a "big-play" team.

The coaching staff feels really good about Bobby McCain's switch to outside cornerback.

ARG_8021

There's no denying the importance of the final preseason game for QBs David Fales and Brock Osweiler.

From wide receiver to cornerback, tough roster decisions are looming.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Friday, January 7, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, January 3, 2022

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, December 31, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Friday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
Advertising