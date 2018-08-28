The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Content

RB Kenyan Drake doesn't care about fantasy football, but you should draft him anyway.
Drake is emerging as the Dolphins' top offensive playmaker.
Ten questions with rookie DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Adam Gase is comfortable with the backup quarterbacks currently on the roster.
Gase believes the Dolphins can be a "big-play" team.
The coaching staff feels really good about Bobby McCain's switch to outside cornerback.
There's no denying the importance of the final preseason game for QBs David Fales and Brock Osweiler.
From wide receiver to cornerback, tough roster decisions are looming.