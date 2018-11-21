Presented by

The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Dolphins Content

Nov 21, 2018 at 11:49 AM
He's back.

Ryan Tannehill's return has put a spark in the Dolphins' playoff chances.

Tannehill looked sharp in his first practice back.

RT17 put on an "aerial display" on Tuesday.

Miami's playoff hopes have been rejuvenated.

Laremy Tunsil is playing like a No. 1 pick.

One-on-one with LB Raekwon McMillan.

Sunday marks the 74th meeting between the Dolphins and Colts.

SOC621_2019 pro bowl5

Newly acquired WR Brice Butler went from buying groceries to playing for the Dolphins.

Bobby McCain remained in the concussion protocol, but practiced on Tuesday.

D5A_4380

Butler had an "impressive" first practice as a Dolphin.

Frank Gore will do whatever it takes to help the Dolphins win in his return to Indianapolis.

soc628 hall of fame5

Zach Thomas was named a Hall of Fame finalist for the first time.

