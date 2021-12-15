The Blitz: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
This Sunday, when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, all ticket purchasers who attend the game will receive an exclusive commemorative digital non-fungible token, also known as an NFT. The NFT will be sent via email in the days following Sunday's game. All season ticket members, single-game buyers, and secondary purchasers who attend the game will receive the NFT free of charge. Only one commemorative virtual ticket will be available per account/order. This digital ticket is the Miami Dolphins' first-ever NFT distributed during an in-season match-up. 2021 will be the first season in history where all 32 NFL teams are launching club specific NFTs; they will be offered for purchase via the League's NFT Marketplace.
On Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they have waived center Austin Reiter.
The Miami Dolphins are 18-14 all-time in games following a bye. The Dolphins have won four straight against the Jets and nine of the last 11 meetings overall in the series, including five in a row at home. Miami took the first meeting this season at MetLife Stadium, 24-17, in Week 11.
During the current five game winning streak, the Miami Dolphins haven't trailed once by more than three points. When Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about how that has helped them play the style of offense they want to play, Coach Flores said, "The goal is always to play from ahead. I think that's what we try to do really all year. The focus isn't on the last five weeks, it's on today. That's where I'm at. It's on the Jets. I think they played us well the last time we played them. I think they've got some talented players."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Leadership, work ethic, and professionalism are three traits Brian Flores used to describe you. Who is a football player that you picked up some of those traits from that helped you?
Emmanuel Ogbah: "The one player I grew up watching, I would say I wanted to be like on the field was Michael Strahan. I watched him a lot with the Giants. I'll say he's a class act on the field and off the field too. I watched him growing up and I would say that was the kind of player that I wanted to emulate my game after."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
As part of Bose's Sound Sanctuary program, they've partnered with the Dan Marino Foundation to build a sensory room to help make Hard Rock Stadium more inclusive for fans living with sensory needs.
Trivia
What college did Jason Taylor play football at?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On this Day
Paul Warfield caught four touchdowns in leading the Miami Dolphins to a 31-7 win over the Lions in the regular season finale for the Miami Dolphins. Warfield caught six passes for 103 yards which included his four touchdowns on the day. The Miami Dolphins led 31-0 at the half, and the game was never in doubt as the Miami Dolphins dominated from start to finish. Miami's defense forced the Lions into three turnovers and sacked Detroit Quarterback Bill Munson twice on the day.
Answer to Trivia Question: The University of Akron