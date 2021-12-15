The Blitz: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

This Sunday, when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, all ticket purchasers who attend the game will receive an exclusive commemorative digital non-fungible token, also known as an NFT. The NFT will be sent via email in the days following Sunday's game. All season ticket members, single-game buyers, and secondary purchasers who attend the game will receive the NFT free of charge. Only one commemorative virtual ticket will be available per account/order. This digital ticket is the Miami Dolphins' first-ever NFT distributed during an in-season match-up. 2021 will be the first season in history where all 32 NFL teams are launching club specific NFTs; they will be offered for purchase via the League's NFT Marketplace.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they have waived center Austin Reiter.

The Miami Dolphins are 18-14 all-time in games following a bye. The Dolphins have won four straight against the Jets and nine of the last 11 meetings overall in the series, including five in a row at home. Miami took the first meeting this season at MetLife Stadium, 24-17, in Week 11.