The Blitz: Wednesday February 3

A mixture of newcomers and incumbents combined to carry the Dolphins to a top 10 scoring defense in 2020. Jerome Baker was one of the returners for a defense that made huge strides from the previous season. With a handful of changes in the second year under Head Coach Brian Flores and a new defensive coordinator in Josh Boyer, Baker's versatility and playing time were a welcomed constant.

"He's in good physical condition. He's able to take as many reps as we can give him and he's been productive for us," Boyer said. "He works hard, he has the mental capacity that he can handle multiple roles. He's been all over the field. He's shown the ability to make plays so it's a combination of all of that for him to be out there for as many plays as he is."