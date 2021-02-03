The Blitz: Wednesday February 3

A mixture of newcomers and incumbents combined to carry the Dolphins to a top 10 scoring defense in 2020. Jerome Baker was one of the returners for a defense that made huge strides from the previous season. With a handful of changes in the second year under Head Coach Brian Flores and a new defensive coordinator in Josh Boyer, Baker's versatility and playing time were a welcomed constant.
"He's in good physical condition. He's able to take as many reps as we can give him and he's been productive for us," Boyer said. "He works hard, he has the mental capacity that he can handle multiple roles. He's been all over the field. He's shown the ability to make plays so it's a combination of all of that for him to be out there for as many plays as he is."
Baker's energy on the field is unquestioned, just like his temperament off of it. Whether he's dancing or searching for his mom in the Hard Rock Stadium stands, Baker's all about keeping it light.
Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel wrote the story behind the search for Mama Baker.
Theodora came down from Baker's hometown of Cleveland, a community very special to the entire family. Jerome's father – Jerome Baker Sr. – helped launch Men of Central, an organization that focuses providing young men with positive, male role models.
Baker showcased his skills on the sticks when he took on Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in a game of NBA2K earlier this week.
Super Bowl Week and NFL Honors
NFL Honors can be seen Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Among Defensive Player of the Year, Walton Payton Man of the Year and several other awards, the NFL will recognize the top fan of the 2020 season.
Ian Berger – a die-hard Dolphins fan – is among the three finalists. By making it this far in the competition, Berger will get to be among the 25,000 fans at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Sunday. Will Manso of WPLG caught up with Berger to talk about heading to the big game, his nomination for Fan of the Year and much more.