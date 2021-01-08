Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders Named NFL All Pros

It's the first All-Pro selection for Sanders, who tied Olindo Mare's (1999) franchise record with 144 points scored. His 36 field goals made were the second-most in Dolphins history and were the second-most in the NFL in 2020. He was 36-of-39 overall, giving him the best field goal percentage (92.3) in a season in Dolphins history. His 20 made field goals from 40-plus yards led the league and he was a perfect 36-of-36 on extra points.