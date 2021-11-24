The Blitz: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Quote of the Day

Josh Boyer: "I would say Emmanuel has been a good leader for us. He leads by example. He comes in and puts a good day's work in every day. He's been able to be multiple for us and he's been able to have some production for us. I would say the things that he's doing for us over the course of the season, I think that's been consistent. The things that he needs to improve – he's worked really hard to improve some things that maybe haven't went his way. I would say that we're seeing production from him out on the field."