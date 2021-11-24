The Blitz: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco's practice squad. The team also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
The NFL announced on Tuesday that Miami's Week 15 game against the NY Jets at Hard Rock Stadium will be played on Sunday, December 19, at 1 pm eastern time on CBS.
Carolina is Miami's least-faced opponent in the NFL. This will be just the seventh regular-season meeting between the two teams, and the Dolphins lead the all-time series 4-2. The Dolphins took the first four meetings, but Carolina has won the past two, including their last matchup, on November 23, 2017.
On Tuesday, Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was asked about the Panthers' offensive scheme and similarities to another recent opponent, the Ravens. Boyer said, "I would say the similarities are they definitely have the quarterback runs that Baltimore has. There is a little bit of a different flavor to it. All three of the backs that Carolina has used are dynamic players, headlining that with (Christian) McCaffrey. But (Chuba) Hubbard and (Ameer) Abdullah, those guys have all made explosive plays as well in the run game. It's just a matter of how they choose to play."
Quote of the Day
How would you assess how DE Emmanuel Ogbah has been playing and how important is he to what you all do defensively?
Josh Boyer: "I would say Emmanuel has been a good leader for us. He leads by example. He comes in and puts a good day's work in every day. He's been able to be multiple for us and he's been able to have some production for us. I would say the things that he's doing for us over the course of the season, I think that's been consistent. The things that he needs to improve – he's worked really hard to improve some things that maybe haven't went his way. I would say that we're seeing production from him out on the field."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins hosted a drive-through Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at Hard Rock Stadium together with Feeding South Florida and Ambetter. The event provided 1,000 Miami Gardens families with groceries to cook a Thanksgiving meal.
Trivia
Who led the Miami Dolphins with over 1,000 receiving yards in the 2013 season?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Dolphins played the St Louis Cardinals on Thanksgiving Day 1977 and put up a whopping 55 points and won 55-14. Bob Griese led the Dolphins, throwing for 207 yards and six touchdowns on the day. Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore caught three of those touchdown passes from Griese. The Dolphins also had 295 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground in this lopsided victory. The win sent Miami to 8-32 on the season.
Answer to Trivia Question:Brian Hartline