The Blitz: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Tuesday, the Dolphins traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears for an undisclosed draft pick.
The Dolphins also signed center Austin Reiter from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Reiter has played in 59 career games with 33 starts over five seasons – two with Cleveland (2016-17) and three with Kansas City (2018-20). He started all 19 games (including three in the postseason) for Kansas City during the Super Bowl championship season in 2019. Reiter originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (222nd) by Washington in the 2015 NFL Draft.
The Dolphins celebrated Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health this past weekend in order to recognize and unite members of the team throughout the years. An annual tradition with longstanding support from Baptist Health, Alumni Weekend is the Dolphins' largest celebration of former coaches and players.
"Dolphins Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health is about celebrating the history, tradition, and camaraderie of the Miami Dolphins organization and those who have dedicated their time on the field," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. "Through the wonderful support and partnership of Baptist Health, we hosted yet another successful event that honored the legacy of Coach Shula and our alumni. This was an amazing opportunity that brought people together and allowed us to share memories and make new ones."
This Sunday, the Dolphins will face the defending Super Bowl Champions when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins have played the defending Super Bowl Champions in three of the past four seasons, winning twice in that span (vs. Patriots - 2017 and 2019).
Quote of the Day
Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer on where he sees Jaelan Phillips now four games into the season and where he has improved the most.
"Well I think it's one of those things that, kind of like we talked about a month ago, I think he is a diligent worker, he comes in, puts a good day's work in, and he is working hard to improve some things that he needs to improve. And, the things that aren't going so well, ya know he is working to improve those. I would say Jaelan is going to get better and because of his work ethic and his skill set and I think he gets a little bit more comfortable, umm, and the more experience he has the better off he will be. And that's true for all young guys, you can't buy experience. You have to go out there and experience it and I know he is learning things as he goes. There are a lot of things for us to build on and there are some things we got to get corrected."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
October is Hispanic Heritage Month: a month to celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic Americans. Today we highlight Daniel, who is a help desk coordinator at Hard Rock Stadium.
Trivia
What uniform number did five-time Pro Bowl Defensive end Cameron Wake wear for the Dolphins?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On This Day
The Miami Dolphins fell behind 7-0 but then stormed back with 24 unanswered points to win 24-7 vs Houston on this day in 1968. Dolphins' fullback Larry Csonka ran the ball for 82 yards and had one touchdown. Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick ran for 109 yards on the day as well. Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese was 6 for 12 passing for 92 yards and one touchdown in the Dolphins' win.
Answer to Trivia Question: 91