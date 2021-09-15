The Blitz: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Will Fuller is back on the active 53-man roster. Cornerback Jamal Perry has been moved to the practice squad to make room for Fuller.

Each week the Miami Dolphins, like all NFL teams, can protect four players on their practice squad to avoid being poached by another team. This week the Miami Dolphins announced that they are protecting quarterback Reid Sinnett, linebacker Calvin Munson, defensive end Jabaal Sheard, and cornerback Jamal Perry.