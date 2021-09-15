The Blitz: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and for your Miami Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Will Fuller is back on the active 53-man roster. Cornerback Jamal Perry has been moved to the practice squad to make room for Fuller.
Each week the Miami Dolphins, like all NFL teams, can protect four players on their practice squad to avoid being poached by another team. This week the Miami Dolphins announced that they are protecting quarterback Reid Sinnett, linebacker Calvin Munson, defensive end Jabaal Sheard, and cornerback Jamal Perry.
The Dolphins placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. Davis left the game early on Sunday vs. the Patriots with a knee injury. By rule, Davis must sit out and miss three weeks now at a minimum. He will be eligible to return to the Dolphins roster after 3 weeks, depending on his injury status.
Miami Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach George Godsey on having a good problem:
"We have a lot of depth at the running back position, the tight end position, and the receiver position. There is only one ball out there."
On Tuesday morning, linebacker Brennan Scarlett and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene joined Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to kick off Miami-Dade County Public Schools Values Matter Miami this year. They talked to students about respect, and students have the opportunity to design cleats to be worn by Noah for the Dolphins' December 5 My Cause My Cleats game vs. the New York Giants.
On This Day
On his birthday, Dan Marino threw 3 touchdown passes and for 257 yards to beat their division rival, the NY Jets, to open the 1996 season 3-0. The Jets jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but then Miami scored 33 unanswered points to jump out to a 33-14 lead and held on to win the game 36-27.
