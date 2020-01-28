The Blitz: Zach Thomas' Hall Of Fame Case, NFL Mock Draft Roundup

With just under three months until the NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas, experts have officially started making their predictions on where these highly touted draft prospects will end up. In this roundup, every expert has the Dolphins taking a quarterback with one of their three picks, with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the consensus pick at No. 5.

Tagovailoa was a perennial star at Alabama, throwing for 7,441 yards and 87 touchdowns. Tagovailoa saw his stardom skyrocket in the 2018 BCS National Championship. Former Dolphins coach Nick Saban threw Tagovailoa into the fire, giving the freshman the nod to start the second half. From there, Tagovailoa would lead the Crimson Tide to their fifth National Championship in the millenium.