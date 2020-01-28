The Blitz: Zach Thomas' Hall Of Fame Case, NFL Mock Draft Roundup

Zach Thomas: The Case For A Hall Of Fame Finalist
It's no secret Zach Thomas is a final candidate for induction into this year's Hall of Fame class.
Thomas, who could become the 11th Dolphin to be enshrined in Canton, joined The Audible to talk about the possibility of receiving a gold jacket and joining the legends of the game. Kim Bokamper and John Congemi also discussed with Thomas the scope of his career, playing under head coach Jimmy Johnson and what he did to find motivation on a daily basis.
Thomas, who spent 12 of his 13 seasons in Miami, garnered over 1,700 tackles, 17 interceptions and 20.5 sacks in his career. The five-time All-Pro linebacker helped anchor a defense that went to the playoffs five times. Thomas has been on the ballot since 2014, with this year marking his first time as a finalist. He, and all the other finalists, will learn about the Hall of Fame's decision on Saturday.
You can also checkout thoughts from former teammate Trace Armstrong, who played alongside Thomas for five seasons. Alain Poupart's piece on Armstrong's thoughts can be found at Dolphins.com. You can also listen to the entirety of the interview with Armstrong from The Audible as well.
Five Days Until Super Bowl LIV
With five days until the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs square off, we look back at Super Bowl V between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Colts.
At the Orange Bowl, the Colts looked for redemption after their loss in Super Bowl III in Miami. They were the favorites in Vegas to take home the trophy. The Cowboys, led by Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry, were looking for their first championship in their inaugural trip to the big game.
It was a game of grit, defense and turnovers. Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton kept a clean sheet until the fourth quarter rolled around. Morton crumbled, throwing three interceptions in the final eight minutes to a stifling Baltimore defense. The Colts overcame seven turnovers and an injury to Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas.
With under a minute left to play, Baltimore linebacker Mike Curtis intercepted Morton and returned it inside Dallas' 30-yard line. The game-winning kick, drilled through the uprights by Jim O'Brien, put the Colts up 16-13 with seconds to spare. The Colts got their redemption, and their first Super Bowl, and sent the Cowboys back home after another disappointing playoff performance.
Linebacker Chuck Howley was named Super Bowl MVP despite playing for the Cowboys. He is still the only player in Super Bowl history to win an MVP in the Super Bowl as a member of the losing team.
Mock Draft Roundup: Tua Tagovailoa A Popular Pick At #5
With just under three months until the NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas, experts have officially started making their predictions on where these highly touted draft prospects will end up. In this roundup, every expert has the Dolphins taking a quarterback with one of their three picks, with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the consensus pick at No. 5.
Tagovailoa was a perennial star at Alabama, throwing for 7,441 yards and 87 touchdowns. Tagovailoa saw his stardom skyrocket in the 2018 BCS National Championship. Former Dolphins coach Nick Saban threw Tagovailoa into the fire, giving the freshman the nod to start the second half. From there, Tagovailoa would lead the Crimson Tide to their fifth National Championship in the millenium.
See what else the experts think about the rest of the first round for the Dolphins, and let us know in the comments below who you think the Dolphins should take with their first round picks.